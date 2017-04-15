Rat Boy responds to Kendrick Lamar sampling him on 'LUST'

Rat Boy has responded to the news that 'Knock Knock Knock' was sampled on the new Kendrick Lamar album.

The Essex-born artist's song, which appeared on his 2015 mixtape Neighbourhood Watch, is used on Lamar's track 'LUST'.

About 1 minute 52 seconds into the track you can hear the sample where the 21-year-old raps: "Kicked down the door and his Nike Air rattles/better rush the fire exit no time for battles."

Rat Boy has tweeted his delight at learning about the sample, writing: Big up @kendricklamar for sampling me on lust... sounds sick."

He added: "I'm on the new Kendrick album. That's mad one of my favourite artists what a compliment damn."

Meanwhile Lamar's track 'HUMBLE' - the first single off the record - has apparently broken the US Spotify record for most daily plays, surpassing 4 million daily streams on Friday, according to Chart Data.

Rumours are currently swirling that Lamar may be planning to release a second, surprise record on Sunday, after fans and critics pointed out certain "clues" in his first release.

I'm on board with the Kendrick double album theory. It checks out. I think he flipped it tho. Damn is the 2nd disc. — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) April 14, 2017

According to the theory, DAMN.'s narrative sees Kendrick die on the album’s opening track ‘BLOOD’ (“you have lost something… you’ve lost your life”).

The album was released on Good Friday; paired with the artist's deep Christian beliefs plus the line from his track ‘The Heart Part 4’ (“dropped one classic, came right back”) have been taken to suggest a follow-up could arrive on Easter Sunday.

As DAMN. ends with his birth name, 'DUCKWORTH.', fans believe that this rumoured second album will symbolise resurrection, and close on 'KENDRICK LAMAR'.

Producer Soundwave has also been tweeting cryptic references to The Matrix - essentially a Christ analogy - and Reddit users are now interpreting the TOC mention on 'The Heart Part 4' to mean 'The other colour' - referring to the blue and red pills Morpheus offers Neo in the film.

The artwork on DAMN. is red, yet on the day the album dropped Lamar's Spotify image was changed to show him against a blue background.

Regardless of whether this rumoured other album does actually drop on Easter Sunday, the mere fact that there is this much speculation goes to show the mythology Kendrick has managed to create around himself, and just how invested fans are in his music.