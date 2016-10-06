Lady Gaga premiered three new tracks from her upcoming album, Joanne, as part of the opening of her Dive Bar Tour in Nashville.

The singer opened with traditional country track, "Sinner's Prayer", before moving into the distinctly bluesier "A-Yo". The last new song to be performed on the night was "Million Reasons", which also landed an official online debut as the second track unveiled from Joanne itself; seeing Nashville songwriter and co-writer Hillary Lindsey back Gaga on its soulful melodies.

"All these men – my dad, my boyfriends, all the men in my life – they give me a million reasons, but I just need one good one to stick around," Gaga introduced the song with; before launching into lyrics, "You’re giving me a million reasons to let you go/ You’re giving me a million reasons to quit the show/ You’re giving me a million reasons/ Give me a million reasons / Giving me a million reasons/ About a million reasons."

Gaga then closed the set with her first Joanne single, "Perfect Illusion"; whose release was accompanied by an electric, hot-blooded video which saw the singer thrashing around in a desert rave alongside the track's co-producers, Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, BloodPop (formerly known as Blood Diamonds), and Mark Ronson.

It's clear Joanne's a huge departure from ArtPop's experimental energy, with Gaga herself stating the Dive Bar Tour sets out to capture the "raw Americana vibe" of her new LP. Recently, Gaga spoke openly about her new album with Zane Lowe, telling the Beats 1 host: “When Mark [Ronson, collaborator] and I wrote it, the decision to name the album that was in tribute to my father’s sister who died when she was 19."



"He was younger than her. She was very sick with lupus. The death of her in his family and life left a scar that never healed. As I returned to my home life and spending time with my friends and family and getting out of the mainstream limelight for a minute, the experiences of our family and our challenges that make us who we are."

Joanne is set for release on 21 October.