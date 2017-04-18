Lady Gaga and Prince William FaceTime about mental health to 'break the taboo'

Lady Gaga has teamed up with Prince William in a bid to end the "shame" of speaking out about mental health.

In a FaceTime chat, the pair spoke about how important it is for people to feel they can speak openly about mental illness.

They met as part of this year's Time to Talk Day for mental health charity campaign Heads Togetherh, after Lady Gaga penned a powerful letter to fans about living with PTSD.

She told Prince William: "It made me very nervous at first, for me waking up every day and feeling sad and going on stage is very hard to describe.

"There is a lot of shame attached to mental illness, you feel like there is something wrong with you. In my life I go, 'oh my goodness, look at all these beautiful wonderful things that I have, I should be so happy', but you can't help it if you wake up in the morning and you are so tired and you are so sad and you are so full of anxiety that you can barely thing."

William, who has called for an end to the "stiff upper lip" culture in Britain around mental health, praised Lady Gaga for speaking out said it was time that "everyone speaks up and really feels very normal [about mental health], it's the same as physical health".

He added: 'For me, the little bits that I've learnt so far is that it's really important to have this conversation. You won't be judged.

"It's really important to break open that fear, and that taboo that will only lead to more problems down the line."

Lady Gaga recently appeared at Coachella festival and managed to confuse fans of The Cure over the weekend, after releasing a new song of the same name.

The upbeat pop track comes after her country-influenced album Joanne, was released last year.