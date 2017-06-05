Liam Gallagher has criticised his brother Noel after he failed to appear on stage for the One Love Manchester concert at Old Trafford.

The former Oasis frontman performed following rumours that an Oasis reunion could be on the cards, however Noel Gallagher was not seen at the event.

After the show Liam wrote on Twitter: "What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever... Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG."

One Love Manchester







12 show all One Love Manchester





















1/12 Concert goers queue outside Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

2/12 Music fans embrace outside the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

3/12 A woman sunbathes as police officers patrol around Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Manchester residents cheer as survivors walk to Old Trafford cricket grounds for the concert @AlexScapensMEN/Twitter

5/12 Women wearing I Love MCR T-shirts arrive at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Armed police look-on as fans begin to arrive at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 One Love Manchester Benefit Concert fans.

8/12 One Love Manchester Benefit Concert.

9/12 The crowd at the 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert.

10/12 AP

11/12 Gary Barlow has tweeted a picture of Take That backstage with Ariana Grande. Grande said she wanted to return to the "incredibly brave city" to spend time with her fans and to "honour and raise money for the victims and their families".

12/12 Take That with Robbie Williams - Music fans have said they had to attend the Manchester benefit concert to show they were determined to "stay strong and carry on", despite recent attacks.

Posting another tweet, he then said that he would like to apologise for his brother's absence on the night and that he was "very disappointed".

Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

It had been rumoured that an Oasis reunion could happen after the younger Gallagher brother said he would be interested in performing with the band again, although at the time he implied he would not be able to attend the charity performance.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1 he was asked if he would be appearing at One Love Manchester he responded: "I don't think so. I mean I'm up for it but I think we've got a gig somewhere."

However he made a special surprise appearance at the very end of the show, playing classic Oasis hits 'Live Forever' with Coldplay, as well as 'Rock 'N' Roll Star' and his new solo single 'Wall of Glass'.

Continuing his rant on social media the next morning Liam also wrote: "Noels [sic] out of the f***ing country weren't we all love get on a f***ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f***."

One fan replied: "That's the reunion out the window then haha" to which Liam responded: "F*** the reunion mate it ain't about Oasis it's about people helping other people and he's once again shown his true f***ing colours."

The One Love Manchester concert reportedly raised more than £2 million in three hours, which will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

You can read all of the latest updates, reaction and comment to the show here.