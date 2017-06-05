Oasis fans were hoping the One Love Manchester concert at Old Trafford would see a reunion between the Gallagher brothers, but it was not to be.

Despite a surprise appearance from Liam Gallagher, who performed Oasis hits 'Rock N' Roll Star' and 'Live Forever' along with his new solo single, Noel Gallagher was unable to attend.

His absence was criticised by Liam who branded his brother a "sad f***" and apologised to Manchester on his behalf.

Representatives for the High Flying Birds frontman told The Independent he would not be making any further comment at the time of writing but pointed to his statement last week.

Before the event a spokesperson said: "Sadly, Noel will not be at the concert this weekend.

"He's been out of the country on a longstanding family trip since before the concert was announced and is unable to attend.

"Needless to say he is very supportive of the event and wishes everyone huge success on the day."

This likely won't do much to stop Liam Gallagher from venting on social media.

The morning after the One Love Manchester concert he wrote: "Noels [sic] out of the f***ing country weren't we all love get on a f***ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f***".

Fans may have to hold out for that Oasis reunion just a little while longer, then.

One Love Manchester







12 show all One Love Manchester





















1/12 Concert goers queue outside Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

2/12 Music fans embrace outside the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

3/12 A woman sunbathes as police officers patrol around Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Manchester residents cheer as survivors walk to Old Trafford cricket grounds for the concert @AlexScapensMEN/Twitter

5/12 Women wearing I Love MCR T-shirts arrive at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Armed police look-on as fans begin to arrive at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 One Love Manchester Benefit Concert fans.

8/12 One Love Manchester Benefit Concert.

9/12 The crowd at the 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert.

10/12 AP

11/12 Gary Barlow has tweeted a picture of Take That backstage with Ariana Grande. Grande said she wanted to return to the "incredibly brave city" to spend time with her fans and to "honour and raise money for the victims and their families".

12/12 Take That with Robbie Williams - Music fans have said they had to attend the Manchester benefit concert to show they were determined to "stay strong and carry on", despite recent attacks.

Rumours of a reunion were sparked in-part after Black Eyed Peas singer Taboo tweeted a list of performers at the event and tagged Oasis. He quickly apologised and said that an error had been made.

​Liam Gallagher, who has hinted recently hinted that he would be interested in reuniting with his brother, responded to the idea of Oasis reforming in an interview last week.

He told BBC Radio 1: "Everyone knows I love our kid. He doesn’t speak to me, we don’t speak to each other.

"I’ll speak to him some day. It’s all very sad, but we’ll get over it… I guess it musn’t be nice for my mum… If Oasis ever got back together… if they do, they do. If they don’t, they don’t.

"A lot of people go, ‘Oh, leave it in the past, you were great then’. Mate, if we ever got back together, it would be happening. There’d be no dodgey gigs, it’d be bang on. So there is unfinished business there, but we’ll see what happens. In the meantime, we’re two little solo boys doing our little things."