Liam Gallagher took to the stage to perform some classic Oasis hits for the One Love Manchester concert.

Appearing at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, the former Oasis frontman caused a frenzy as he strolled onto the stage to perform some of the band's classic hits, opening with 'Rock and Roll Star'.

The former Oasis frontman had previously said he would not be able to attend the concert.

Yet rumours were sparked in-part after Black Eyed Peas singer Taboo tweeted a list of performers at the event and tagged Oasis. He quickly apologised and said that an error had been made.

Liam Gallagher, who has hinted recently hinted that he would be interested in reuniting with his brother, responded to the rumours himself earlier this week.

Speaking to BBC Radio One he said vaguely: “Mate, I don’t think so. I mean, I’m up for it but I think we’re booked for a gig somewhere.”

Asked if a reunion was a possibility at all he added: “No, it ain’t. Everyone knows I love our kid. He doesn’t speak to me, we don’t speak to each other.

I’ll speak to him some day. It’s all very sad, but we’ll get over it… I guess it musn’t be nice for my mum… If Oasis ever got back together… if they do, they do. If they don’t, they don’t.

1/12 Concert goers queue outside Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

2/12 Music fans embrace outside the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

3/12 A woman sunbathes as police officers patrol around Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Manchester residents cheer as survivors walk to Old Trafford cricket grounds for the concert @AlexScapensMEN/Twitter

5/12 Women wearing I Love MCR T-shirts arrive at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Armed police look-on as fans begin to arrive at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 One Love Manchester Benefit Concert fans.

8/12 One Love Manchester Benefit Concert.

9/12 The crowd at the 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert.

11/12 Gary Barlow has tweeted a picture of Take That backstage with Ariana Grande. Grande said she wanted to return to the "incredibly brave city" to spend time with her fans and to "honour and raise money for the victims and their families".

12/12 Take That with Robbie Williams - Music fans have said they had to attend the Manchester benefit concert to show they were determined to "stay strong and carry on", despite recent attacks.

“A lot of people go, ‘Oh, leave it in the past, you were great then’. Mate, if we ever got back together, it would be happening. There’d be no dodgey gigs, it’d be bang on. So there is unfinished business there, but we’ll see what happens. In the meantime, we’re two little solo boys doing our little things.”

For the latest updates on the One Love Manchester concert, follow our liveblog.