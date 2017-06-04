  1. Culture
Manchester One Love concert live: Ariana Grande leads powerful display of love and unity

Live Blog

Additional security measures are in place for event that will see 50,000 people watch live performances from artists including Take That and Miley Cyrus

Key Points

The One Love Manchester tribute concert is taking place from 6.30pm on 4 June. 

Around 50,000 people are attending the event at Old Trafford, which is taking place two weeks after a lone suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured over 100 more after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Confirmed to perform are: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

Follow the latest updates in our liveblog - please give it a moment to load:

Live Updates

Liam Gallagher just performed classic Oasis songs for One Love Manchester

The IndependentLiam Gallagher took to the stage to perform some classic Oasis hits for the One Love Manchester concert. Appearing at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, the former Oasis frontman caused a frenzy as he strolled onto the stage to perform some of the band's classic hits, opening with 'Rock and Roll Star'. The former Oasis frontman had previously said he would not be able to attend the concert. 
That was some performance, wow. Ariana Grande looks overwhelmed as the crowd breaks out into huge cheers
... and off again, as Ariana Grande sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'
All of the artists from tonight's show have now taken to the stage for a closing performance
Noel or no Noel, Liam's performance was pretty special in itself
The camera keeps focusing on Liam's guitarist as though it's hoping he'll morph into Noel
Liam was previously fairly coy about the idea of performing at One Love Manchester, saying "I think we have a gig somewhere"
Oh wow this is phenomenal
ROCK AND ROLL STAR
IT'S LIAM GALLAGHER
There's a surprise on the way...
They've really pulled out all the stops tonight
What would a Coldplay performance be without rainbows and confetti? This is stunning
... which has segued into Coldplay's beloved song 'Fix You'
Coldplay are now performing a rendition of 'Sit Down' by the English band James
'Don't look back in anger, don't look back in anger, I heard you say' - we love you Manchester
The phone lights are out - we're into rock concert mode and the guitar solos are on form
And here's that clip of a policeman dancing with young fans 
Ariana Grande's mother is apparently wandering around the crowd telling fans: "Do not be afraid" 
Coldplay and Ariana Grande are performing the classic Oasis hit 'Don't Look Back in Anger'

The whole concert is being broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, alongside radio coverage on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC World Service and BBC Radio Manchester.

Coverage will start at 6.30pm and run until 10pm, with the presenting team consisting of Scott Mills, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams and Becky Want.

One Love Manchester

One Love Manchester

  • 1/12

    Concert goers queue outside Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/12

    Music fans embrace outside the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/12

    A woman sunbathes as police officers patrol around Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 4/12

    Manchester residents cheer as survivors walk to Old Trafford cricket grounds for the concert

    @AlexScapensMEN/Twitter

  • 5/12

    Women wearing I Love MCR T-shirts arrive at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 6/12

    Armed police look-on as fans begin to arrive at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/12

    One Love Manchester Benefit Concert fans.

  • 8/12

    One Love Manchester Benefit Concert.

  • 9/12

    The crowd at the 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert.

  • 10/12

    AP

  • 11/12

    Gary Barlow has tweeted a picture of Take That backstage with Ariana Grande. Grande said she wanted to return to the "incredibly brave city" to spend time with her fans and to "honour and raise money for the victims and their families".

  • 12/12

    Take That with Robbie Williams - Music fans have said they had to attend the Manchester benefit concert to show they were determined to "stay strong and carry on", despite recent attacks.

It was confirmed by Greater Manchester Police earlier today [4 June] that the One Love Manchester concert would go ahead despite recent terror attacks in London.

Issuing a statement, GMP said that the event at Old Trafford would continue as scheduled and also paid tribute to those affected in London. 

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan from Greater Manchester Police said: “We're deeply saddened to hear about last night's horrific attacks in London and our thoughts are with everyone affected, including the emergency services responding to the incident.

“There are two large-scale events taking place in Greater Manchester today and we would like to assure people that these will still take place, but with additional security in place to assure the safety of everyone.

“We have dedicated resources at both events, with a significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces, some of which will be armed.

“There will be additional security checks taking place and everyone will be searched, including bags. We would ask people not to bring bags if they can, as this will help speed up entry.”

Police tell people 'don't drive or bring bags' to Manchester attack memorial concert

The statement also reminded people that the current threat level in the UK is 'severe', which means an attack is highly likely.

Two weeks ago 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb in the foyer area at Manchester Arena, shortly after Ariana Grande's concert had ended, as fans were leaving the venue.

22 people were killed and 116 injured in the blast, including children, making it the deadliest attack on UK soil since the London 7/7 bombings in 2005. 

Grande and her team have promised to honour the victims of the attack, with her manager Scooter Braun releasing a statement saying they plan to honour them "with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear".

