The One Love Manchester tribute concert is taking place from 6.30pm on 4 June.

Around 50,000 people are attending the event at Old Trafford, which is taking place two weeks after a lone suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured over 100 more after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Confirmed to perform are: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

The whole concert is being broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, alongside radio coverage on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC World Service and BBC Radio Manchester.

Coverage will start at 6.30pm and run until 10pm, with the presenting team consisting of Scott Mills, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams and Becky Want.

11/12 Gary Barlow has tweeted a picture of Take That backstage with Ariana Grande. Grande said she wanted to return to the "incredibly brave city" to spend time with her fans and to "honour and raise money for the victims and their families".

12/12 Take That with Robbie Williams - Music fans have said they had to attend the Manchester benefit concert to show they were determined to "stay strong and carry on", despite recent attacks.

It was confirmed by Greater Manchester Police earlier today [4 June] that the One Love Manchester concert would go ahead despite recent terror attacks in London.

Issuing a statement, GMP said that the event at Old Trafford would continue as scheduled and also paid tribute to those affected in London.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan from Greater Manchester Police said: “We're deeply saddened to hear about last night's horrific attacks in London and our thoughts are with everyone affected, including the emergency services responding to the incident.

“There are two large-scale events taking place in Greater Manchester today and we would like to assure people that these will still take place, but with additional security in place to assure the safety of everyone.

“We have dedicated resources at both events, with a significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces, some of which will be armed.

“There will be additional security checks taking place and everyone will be searched, including bags. We would ask people not to bring bags if they can, as this will help speed up entry.”

The statement also reminded people that the current threat level in the UK is 'severe', which means an attack is highly likely.

Two weeks ago 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb in the foyer area at Manchester Arena, shortly after Ariana Grande's concert had ended, as fans were leaving the venue.

22 people were killed and 116 injured in the blast, including children, making it the deadliest attack on UK soil since the London 7/7 bombings in 2005.

Grande and her team have promised to honour the victims of the attack, with her manager Scooter Braun releasing a statement saying they plan to honour them "with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear".