The One Love Manchester tribute concert will go ahead despite the recent terror attacks in London, it has been confirmed.

Issuing a statement, Greater Manchester Police said that the event at Old Trafford would continue as scheduled and also paid tribute to those affected in London.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan from Greater Manchester Police said: "We're deeply saddened to hear about last night's horrific attacks in London and our thoughts are with everyone affected, including the emergency services responding to the incident.

"There are two large-scale events taking place in Greater Manchester today and we would like to assure people that these will still take place, but with additional security in place to assure the safety of everyone.

"We have dedicated resources at both events, with a significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces, some of which will be armed.

"There will be additional security checks taking place and everyone will be searched, including bags. We would ask people not to bring bags if they can, as this will help speed up entry."

The statement also reminded people that the current threat level in the UK is 'severe', which means an attack is highly likely.

General election campaigning has been suspended in the wake of the attack, which occurred just days before the country goes to the polls on 8 June.

It is also less than two weeks since 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb at the Manchester Arena shortly after the conclusion of an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.

Grande is currently back in Manchester paying visits to victims in hospital and also to the loved ones of those lost, as well as preparing for the One Love Manchester concert.

The event will include performances by herself, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

Surprise acts and guests are also expected, including the rumoured possibility of an Oasis reunion.

The whole concert will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, alongside radio coverage on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC World Service and BBC Radio Manchester.

Coverage will start at 6.30pm and run until 10pm, with the presenting team consisting of Scott Mills, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams and Becky Want - The Independent will also be liveblogging the event.

Around 50,000 attendees are expected, and all net ticket proceeds from the show will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.