Gary Barlow has shared a photo from inside Old Trafford ahead of the One Love Manchester show.

The Take That member posted the image which showed a stage being set-up inside the venue with the caption: "There she is! The stage is set for tonight. #OneLove."

Take That are among the artists set to perform at the concert taking place to raise funds for those affected by the Manchester attack.

There she is ! The stage is set for tonight #onelove pic.twitter.com/mmmnajwVHR — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) June 4, 2017

One Love Manchester is a special concert being held at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground to honour and raise vital funds for victims and their loved ones.

The concert will feature performances by Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That and Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams, Marcus Mumford and Black Eyed Peas.

The BBC One coverage is being broadcast from 6.55pm to 10pm and will be presented by Sara Cox and Ore Oduba.

Nick Grimshaw and Anita Rani are hosting from backstage and among the audience. Live performances will begin from 7pm.

All net ticket proceeds from the show will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

Coverage will start at 6.30pm and run until 10pm, with the presenting team consisting of Scott Mills, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams and Becky Want.

It was confirmed by Greater Manchester Police earlier today [4 June] that the One Love Manchester concert would go ahead despite recent terror attacks in London.

Issuing a statement, GMP said that the event at Old Trafford would continue as scheduled and also paid tribute to those affected in London.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan from Greater Manchester Police said: “We're deeply saddened to hear about last night's horrific attacks in London and our thoughts are with everyone affected, including the emergency services responding to the incident.

“There are two large-scale events taking place in Greater Manchester today and we would like to assure people that these will still take place, but with additional security in place to assure the safety of everyone.

London Bridge Terror Attack







15 show all London Bridge Terror Attack



























1/15 Armed police on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

2/15 Armed Police talk to members of the public outside London Bridge Hospital as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

3/15 Police Officers outside the Barrowboy and Banker Public House on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

4/15 Armed police on Borough High Street as police deal with a 'major incident' at London Bridge PA

5/15 Emergency services near the scene of the incident Screengrab

6/15 People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge Reuters

7/15 Emergency services arrive at the scene near Borough market at London Bridge Carl Court/Getty Images

8/15 Emergency personnel on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

9/15 Police sniffer dogs on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

10/15 A second helicopter lands on London Bridge as police are responding to three incidents in the capital, amid reports that a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Scotland Yard said. Officers are dealing with reports of stabbings in Borough Market, where armed officers attended and shots were fired. They are also at an incident in the Vauxhall area PA

11/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London REUTERS

12/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

13/15 A police officer escorts members of the public to safety at London Bridge Getty Images

14/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

15/15 Police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

“We have dedicated resources at both events, with a significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces, some of which will be armed.

“There will be additional security checks taking place and everyone will be searched, including bags. We would ask people not to bring bags if they can, as this will help speed up entry."

