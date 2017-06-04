  1. Culture
  2. Music
  3. News

Manchester One Love concert live: Ariana Grande set to lead performances at Old Trafford

Live Blog

Additional security measures are in place for event that will see 50,000 people watch live performances from artists including Take That and Miley Cyrus

Click to follow
The Independent Culture

Key Points

gettyimages-629888050.jpg
Getty

The One Love Manchester tribute concert is taking place from 6.30pm on 4 June. 

Around 50,000 people are attending the event at Old Trafford, which is taking place two weeks after a lone suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured over 100 more after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Confirmed to perform are: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

Follow the latest updates in our liveblog - please give it a moment to load:

Live Updates

A warning from Greater Manchester Police to fans hoping to buy tickets outside the venue: These wristbands are being sold outside Old Trafford but will not grant entry - only genuine tickets will work 
The gates at Old Trafford have opened and fans are being let inside the venue ahead of the concert
Meanwhile Transport for Greater Manchester has shared a secure walking route for fans who do not wish to drive or use public transport to and from Old Trafford Cricket Ground

TfGM on Twitter

Twitter“Anyone wanting to walk to the #OneLoveManchester concert today, a walking route is available. Full travel details https://t.co/l2YvXsZkmD”
Perrie Edwards from Little Mix has shared a photo on Instagram as she gets ready for the concert 
Volunteers and shop workers have been handing out free food to fans waiting for the One Love Manchester concert 
12 people have been arrested during raids in Barking following the London attacks 

12 arrested by police in Barking raids after London attack

The IndependentA total of 12 people are being held by police after early morning raids on flats in Barking, in connection with last night's attack on London Bridge.  Eight more people have been arrested at different across the town.  The flat was home to one of the people suspected to have taken part in the stabbing rampage, sources told Sky News, but the Metropolitan Police did not immediately comment. 
Earlier today Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun shared a powerful statement on how tonight's show will go ahead with a 'greater sense of purpose' following the London attacks 
Gary Barlow shares photo from Old Trafford ahead of One Love Manchester

Gary Barlow shares photo from Old Trafford ahead of One Love Manchester

The IndependentGary Barlow has shared a photo from inside Old Trafford ahead of the One Love Manchester show.  The Take That member posted the image which showed a stage being set-up inside the venue with the caption: "There she is! The stage is set for tonight. #OneLove." Take That are among the artists set to perform at the concert taking place to raise funds for those affected by the Manchester attack.
 
Here's the running order for performances at tonight's show:
 
  • Take That
  • Robbie Williams
  • Niall Horan
  • Little Mix
  • Pharrell Williams
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Justin Bieber
  • Usher
  • Katy Perry
  • Coldplay
  • Black Eyed Peas
  • Ariana Grande
 
For all the latest news and updates on the London attacks you can also follow our other liveblog 

Seven killed, dozens hurt and three terror suspects shot dead in London

The IndependentAt least seven people were killed and dozens more injured after a van drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and several men then started stabbing passersby in what police said was a terrorist attack. The incident began on London Bridge when a white transit-style van drove into a crowd of people "at about 50mph", according to witnesses.
Gary Barlow also shared a touching photo of the group with Ariana Grande on-site in Manchester 
Take That's Gary Barlow has shared a photo from inside Old Trafford ahead of tonight's show 
The Independent will also be live-blogging the event

The One Love Manchester tribute concert is taking place from 6.30pm on 4 June. 

Around 50,000 people are attending the event at Old Trafford, which is taking place two weeks after a lone suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Confirmed to perform are: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

The whole concert is being broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, alongside radio coverage on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC World Service and BBC Radio Manchester.

Coverage will start at 6.30pm and run until 10pm, with the presenting team consisting of Scott Mills, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams and Becky Want.

The whole concert is being broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, alongside radio coverage on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC World Service and BBC Radio Manchester.

Coverage will start at 6.30pm and run until 10pm, with the presenting team consisting of Scott Mills, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams and Becky Want.

It was confirmed by Greater Manchester Police earlier today [4 June] that the One Love Manchester concert would go ahead despite recent terror attacks in London.

London Bridge Terror Attack

London Bridge Terror Attack

  • 1/15

    Armed police on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge

    PA

  • 2/15

    Armed Police talk to members of the public outside London Bridge Hospital as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge

    PA

  • 3/15

    Police Officers outside the Barrowboy and Banker Public House on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge

    PA

  • 4/15

    Armed police on Borough High Street as police deal with a 'major incident' at London Bridge

    PA

  • 5/15

    Emergency services near the scene of the incident

    Screengrab

  • 6/15

    People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge

    Reuters

  • 7/15

    Emergency services arrive at the scene near Borough market at London Bridge

    Carl Court/Getty Images

  • 8/15

    Emergency personnel on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge

    PA

  • 9/15

    Police sniffer dogs on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge

    PA

  • 10/15

    A second helicopter lands on London Bridge as police are responding to three incidents in the capital, amid reports that a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Scotland Yard said. Officers are dealing with reports of stabbings in Borough Market, where armed officers attended and shots were fired. They are also at an incident in the Vauxhall area

    PA

  • 11/15

    Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London

    REUTERS

  • 12/15

    Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain

    REUTERS

  • 13/15

    A police officer escorts members of the public to safety at London Bridge

    Getty Images

  • 14/15

    Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain

    REUTERS

  • 15/15

    Police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain

    REUTERS

Issuing a statement, GMP said that the event at Old Trafford would continue as scheduled and also paid tribute to those affected in London. 

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan from Greater Manchester Police said: “We're deeply saddened to hear about last night's horrific attacks in London and our thoughts are with everyone affected, including the emergency services responding to the incident.

“There are two large-scale events taking place in Greater Manchester today and we would like to assure people that these will still take place, but with additional security in place to assure the safety of everyone.

“We have dedicated resources at both events, with a significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces, some of which will be armed.

“There will be additional security checks taking place and everyone will be searched, including bags. We would ask people not to bring bags if they can, as this will help speed up entry.”

Police tell people 'don't drive or bring bags' to Manchester attack memorial concert

The statement also reminded people that the current threat level in the UK is 'severe', which means an attack is highly likely.

Two weeks ago 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb in the foyer area at Manchester Arena, shortly after Ariana Grande's concert had ended, as fans were leaving the venue.

22 people were killed and 116 injured in the blast, including children, making it the deadliest attack on UK soil since the London 7/7 bombings in 2005. 

Grande and her team have promised to honour the victims of the attack, with her manager Scooter Braun releasing a statement saying they plan to honour them "with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear".

Comments