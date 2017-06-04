The One Love Manchester tribute concert is taking place from 6.30pm on 4 June.

Around 50,000 people are attending the event at Old Trafford, which is taking place two weeks after a lone suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured over 100 more after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Confirmed to perform are: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

Follow the latest updates in our liveblog - please give it a moment to load:

The whole concert is being broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, alongside radio coverage on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC World Service and BBC Radio Manchester.

Coverage will start at 6.30pm and run until 10pm, with the presenting team consisting of Scott Mills, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams and Becky Want.

It was confirmed by Greater Manchester Police earlier today [4 June] that the One Love Manchester concert would go ahead despite recent terror attacks in London.

London Bridge Terror Attack







15 show all London Bridge Terror Attack



























1/15 Armed police on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

2/15 Armed Police talk to members of the public outside London Bridge Hospital as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

3/15 Police Officers outside the Barrowboy and Banker Public House on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

4/15 Armed police on Borough High Street as police deal with a 'major incident' at London Bridge PA

5/15 Emergency services near the scene of the incident Screengrab

6/15 People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge Reuters

7/15 Emergency services arrive at the scene near Borough market at London Bridge Carl Court/Getty Images

8/15 Emergency personnel on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

9/15 Police sniffer dogs on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

10/15 A second helicopter lands on London Bridge as police are responding to three incidents in the capital, amid reports that a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Scotland Yard said. Officers are dealing with reports of stabbings in Borough Market, where armed officers attended and shots were fired. They are also at an incident in the Vauxhall area PA

11/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London REUTERS

12/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

13/15 A police officer escorts members of the public to safety at London Bridge Getty Images

14/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

15/15 Police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

Issuing a statement, GMP said that the event at Old Trafford would continue as scheduled and also paid tribute to those affected in London.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan from Greater Manchester Police said: “We're deeply saddened to hear about last night's horrific attacks in London and our thoughts are with everyone affected, including the emergency services responding to the incident.

“There are two large-scale events taking place in Greater Manchester today and we would like to assure people that these will still take place, but with additional security in place to assure the safety of everyone.

“We have dedicated resources at both events, with a significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces, some of which will be armed.

“There will be additional security checks taking place and everyone will be searched, including bags. We would ask people not to bring bags if they can, as this will help speed up entry.”

Police tell people 'don't drive or bring bags' to Manchester attack memorial concert

The statement also reminded people that the current threat level in the UK is 'severe', which means an attack is highly likely.

Two weeks ago 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb in the foyer area at Manchester Arena, shortly after Ariana Grande's concert had ended, as fans were leaving the venue.

22 people were killed and 116 injured in the blast, including children, making it the deadliest attack on UK soil since the London 7/7 bombings in 2005.

Grande and her team have promised to honour the victims of the attack, with her manager Scooter Braun releasing a statement saying they plan to honour them "with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear".