Ariana Grande has responded to the London Bridge and Borough Market attacks that have killed at least six people and injured at least 48.

​Three attackers were shot dead after the van and knife attack at London Bridge and Borough Market - locations less than half-a-mile apart - just after 10pm on 3 June.

As news of the attacks emerged Grande tweeted: "Praying for London."

Praying for London ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

Eyewitnesses reported seeing several people lying injured on the pavement or the middle of the road after a white van began mowing people down on London Bridge.

Police said the suspects then made their way to Borough Market and started attacking people with people with knives. There were reports of Londoners fending off the attackers with chairs and glasses.

The trio were pictured wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, which Scotland Yard later confirmed were hoaxes.

It was initially reported that police believed a stabbing in Vauxhall was linked to the events on London Bridge, but Scotland Yard said later it was unrelated.

General election campaigning has been suspended in the wake of the attack, which occurred just days before the country goes to the polls in the General Election on 8 June.

It is also less than two weeks since 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb at the Manchester Arena shortly after the conclusion of an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.

Grande is currently back in Manchester paying visits to victims in hospital and also to the loved ones of those lost.

She is preparing for the One Love Manchester concert which takes place on the evening of 4 June, and will include performances by herself, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

Surprise acts and guests are also expected, including the rumoured possibility of an Oasis reunion.

The whole concert will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, alongside radio coverage on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC World Service and BBC Radio Manchester.

Coverage will start at 6.30pm and run until 10pm, with the presenting team consisting of Scott Mills, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams and Becky Want.

Around 50,000 attendees are expected, and all net ticket proceeds from the show will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.