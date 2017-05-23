The 1975 singer Matt Healy gave an impassioned speech midway through the band’s concert last night, the frontman addressing the Manchester attacks.

Speaking during the group’s performance at The Fillmore Detroit, Manchester-born Healy said nationalism and religion are “over”.

The frontman was speaking hours after an explosion went off following Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena. The death toll currently stands at 22 with 59 people injured.

A video of Healy’s address has appeared online. Read the transcript below.

matt healy of manchester-based band the 1975 speaks on behalf of today's tragedy. music will always build bridges. pic.twitter.com/kEg3keJzmv — Michelle (@follosopher) 23 May 2017

“I’m bored of nationalism and I’m bored of racism. It’s over. Nationalism, religion, all these regressive things, they’re over. We can’t carry on in the way that we’re carrying on.

“We’re from Manchester and where we used to hang out, the actual place that we used to hang out, someone put a bomb in there tonight and then killed a bunch of kids that were going to a f**king show in Manchester.

“I don’t need to be educated on f**king anything to say that that’s bulls**t.

“I don’t know what it’s in the name of, so I apologise if it’s not in the name of religion, if it’s not in the name of nationalism, but these are things that keep happening and I’m f**king pissed off about it. And I’m sorry.”

Ariana Grande - who has reportedly suspended her world tour - wrote on Twitter following the attack: “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words.”

:: Follow live updates on the suspected terror attack in Manchester

Fellow musicians — including Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and Liam Gallagher — have paid tribute to those in Manchester affected by the attack.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed the attack was carried out by a lone suicide bomber, chief constable Ian Hopkins saying they do not know if the bomber "acted alone or was part of a wider network”.

The attacker, who died at the scene, was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated. Witnesses reported hearing a "huge bomb-like bang" at around 10.30pm on Monday, as fans were leaving the arena shortly Ariana's show Grande finished, and described glass and metal nuts on the floor.