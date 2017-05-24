The world is still coming to terms with the news that 22 people - including children and teenagers - were killed in a suicide bombing during an Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena on Monday night (22 May).

While several news stories have reported multiple acts of bravery from many, a new report claims that one such person was Grande's mother, Joan.

According to TMZ, eyewitnesses saw Grande escort her daughter's fans to safety moments after the explosion occurred.

Joan, a regular attendee of the singer's shows, was said to be sitting in the front row when the bomb went off and immediately assisted security in ushering the young crowd to safety.

The report, currently unverified, backs up the notion that bravery will always overcome hate and generated praise from Ariana's fans on Twitter.

Both Ariana and Joan Grande are confirmed to have returned back to their hometown of Boca Raton in Palm Beach, Florida. having 'suspended' the rest of her world tour.

In the wake of the bombing, many musicians are cancelling their live shows in honour of the tragedy's victims.