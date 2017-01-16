A new Michael Jackson biopic was announced by Lifetime on the same day that a controversial episode of Urban Life about the King of Pop was pulled from broadcast.

Currently titled Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, the film will look at Jackson's final years through the eyes of his bodyguards, Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard.

Jackson will be portrayed by Navi, who is considered to be the most prominent Michael Jackson impersonator in the world, while Chad L. Coleman will play Whitfield, The Wrap reports.

Sky chose not to air an episode of the Sky Arts comedy series Urban Myths after Joseph Fiennes' portrayal of the star caused outrage and drew ire fom Jackson's daughter Paris.

The episode centred around a road trip from New York to LA with Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Fiennes' casting caused criticism, with many citing Jackson's own comments about the idea of being portrayed by a white man.

Asked by Oprah Winfrey in 1993 if it was true that he wanted a white boy to play him in a television commercial, Jackson was visibly angered and upset at the idea and called it "ridiculous".

"It's the most ridiculous, horrifying story I've ever heard."

"Why would I want a white child to play me? I'm a black American. I'm proud to be a black American. I'm proud of my race. I'm proud of who I am."

Forward the clip to 3.47 for Jackson's comments on being played by a white actor.

Jackson's daughter Paris said of Fiennes' portrayal: "I'm so incredibly offended by it... as I'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit."