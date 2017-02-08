Migos questions the support of ILoveMakonnen coming out as gay

In a newly published interview with Rolling Stone, the Atlanta rap trio Migos criticized ILoveMakonnen and his supporters after the rapper publicly announced, “I’m gay.”

In his profile, journalist Jonah Weiner described an awkward “interlude” following his question about fellow Atlanta rapper, ILoveMakonnen.

"All are wildly different MCs, illustrating the "diversity" that Quavo says is one of the things he most loves about Atlanta. And so I'm surprised by Migos' reaction when I mention iLoveMakonnen, the local MC who just came out as gay on Twitter. "Damn, Makonnen!" Quavo bellows after an awkward interlude. I mention support I saw online for Makonnen's decision. "They supported him?" Quavo asks, raising an eyebrow. "That's because the world is fucked up," says Offset. "This world is not right," Takeoff says. "We ain't saying it's nothing wrong with the gays," says Quavo. But he suggests that Makonnen's sexuality undermines his credibility, given the fact that "he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that."

Later in the interview, Quavo explained that he cut a pro-Bernie Sanders/anti-Donald Trump line from the he wrote for Bad and Boujee after Hillary Clinton secured the Democratic nomination. "Bernie was in the trenches back in the day,” Quavo said, “really in the streets."

