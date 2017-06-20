Miley Cyrus branded 'ignorant' during Dolce & Gabbana spat on Instagram

Miley Cyrus was branded "ignorant" after hitting out against fashion house Dolce and Gabbana in an Instagram post that criticised their politics.

The 24-year-old was congratulating her brother Braison after he made his modelling debut in D&G's men's fashion show in Milan.

But at the end of the post, she also took the time to comment on the Italian designer, writing: "PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!"

It is unclear what Cyrus was criticising D&G for: It could have been their work with Melania Trump, or an interview the pair gave where they said they opposed gay adoption.

They later apologised for their comments on gay adoption, but sparked a bitter feud with Sir Elton John - whose sons were born via IVF - leading Gabbana to brand him a "fascist".

Stefano Gabbana responded to Cyrus' comments with his own post, saying: "We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!"

He added: "We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! [sic]

"We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant."