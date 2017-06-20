  1. Culture
Miley Cyrus branded 'ignorant' during Dolce & Gabbana spat on Instagram

Singer criticised the fashion powerhouse in a post congratulating her brother on his modelling debut

Miley Cyrus was branded "ignorant" after hitting out against fashion house Dolce and Gabbana in an Instagram post that criticised their politics. 

The 24-year-old was congratulating her brother Braison after he made his modelling debut in D&G's men's fashion show in Milan.

But at the end of the post, she also took the time to comment on the Italian designer, writing: "PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!"

 

Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show.... It's never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing.... BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always.... From Nashville to Italy! 👑❤️👑❤️👑❤️ PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!

It is unclear what Cyrus was criticising D&G for: It could have been their work with Melania Trump, or an interview the pair gave where they said they opposed gay adoption.

They later apologised for their comments on gay adoption, but sparked a bitter feud with Sir Elton John - whose sons were born via IVF - leading Gabbana to brand him a "fascist".

Stefano Gabbana responded to Cyrus' comments with his own post, saying: "We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!"

He added: "We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! [sic]

"We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant."

