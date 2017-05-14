Nicki Minaj to set up 'official charity' to help pay off student loans

Nicki Minaj has always been an incredible advocate for the importance of education, but she's recently been going the extra mile for her fans.

While promoting her #RegretInYourTears challenge and declaring she would be able to fly out one of her fans to meet her from anywhere in the world, one fan asked whether that kind of cash flow meant she could pay off their tuition as well.

A bold request, maybe, but it worked: not only did Minaj pay the fan's tuition, but she agreed to help fund the tuition and student loans of eight different students, each of which had achieved straight 'A's on their course.

Promising she would fund another spree in the next couple of months, Minaj also announced she'll be launching an official charity in conjunction.

"This makes me so happy. [A few from the other day]," she posted on Instagram. "I'll do another impromptu payment spree in a month or 2 but pls know that I'm launching my official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments VERY SOON! You'll be able to officially sign up! I'll keep you posted!"



Minaj's efforts have not only helped change individual lives, but they've put a stark light on the extreme financial burdens the current US education system puts on its students, in a way that discourages many from less financially stable backgrounds from pursuing higher education. Hopefully her charity will only help to amplify these concerns.