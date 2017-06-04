Oasis fans are hoping that the One Love Manchester concert may finally see an Oasis reunion with Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Many are hoping that the brothers will perform their classic 'Don't Look Back In Anger' together on 4 June during the benefit concert that aims to raise money and pay tribute to victims and survivors of the arena attack.

The rumours were sparked in-part after Black Eyed Peas singer Taboo tweeted a list of performers at the event and tagged Oasis. He quickly apologised and said that an error had been made.

Liam Gallagher, who has hinted recently hinted that he would be interested in reuniting with his brother, responded to the rumours himself earlier this week.

Speaking to BBC Radio One he said: "Mate, I don’t think so. I mean, I’m up for it but I think we’re booked for a gig somewhere."

Asked if a reunion was a possibility at all he added: "No, it ain’t. Everyone knows I love our kid. He doesn’t speak to me, we don’t speak to each other.

"I’ll speak to him some day. It’s all very sad, but we’ll get over it… I guess it mustn’t be nice for my mum… If Oasis ever got back together… if they do, they do. If they don’t, they don’t.

"A lot of people go, ‘Oh, leave it in the past, you were great then’. Mate, if we ever got back together, it would be happening. There’d be no dodgey gigs, it’d be bang on. So there is unfinished business there, but we’ll see what happens. In the meantime, we’re two little solo boys doing our little things."

