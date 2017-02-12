Prince's early music returns to streaming services

Prince’s music is now available on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, and Pandora.

The late musician’s early catalog was released on Sunday nearly a year following his death. His record label Warner Bros also announced that two additional albums including a remastered version of Purple Rain will be available for stream come June.

The release comes the same day the 59th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles will tribute Prince, who died in April of last year after an apparent painkiller overdose. He was 57-years-old.

Fans mourn Prince outside Paisley Park







1/15 CHANHASSEN, MN - MAY 2: Tributes and memorials dedicated to Prince on the fence that surrounds Paisley Park on May 2, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. Prince died on April 21, 2016 at his Paisley Park compound at the age of 57. As a will has not been found, court proceedings have started to decide how his assets should be divided. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) Getty Images

2/15 MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 22: Jacqueline Pruitt wipes away a tear after leaving flowers at a memorial to Prince outside the First Avenue nightclub on April 22, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Prince, 57, was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive yesterday at his Paisley Park Studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota near Minneapolis. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

3/15 CHANHASSEN, MN - MAY 2: Tributes and memorials dedicated to Prince on the fence that surrounds Paisley Park on May 2, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. Prince died on April 21, 2016 at his Paisley Park compound at the age of 57. As a will has not been found, court proceedings have started to decide how his assets should be divided. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) Getty Images

4/15 CHANHASSEN, MN - APRIL 24: People walk past the memorial outside Paisley Park on April 24, 2016 in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Prince died on April 21 at his Paisley Park compound at the age of 57. (Photo by Jules Ameel/Getty Images) Getty Images

5/15 CHANHASSEN, MN - APRIL 23: Mementos left by fans are attached to the fence which surrounds Paisley Park, the home and studio of Prince, on April 23, 2016 in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Prince, 57, was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive April 21 in an elevator at Paisley Park. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

6/15 CHANHASSEN, MN - APRIL 23: Music fans visit a memorial created outside Paisley Park, the home and studio of Prince, on April 23, 2016 in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Prince, 57, was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive in an elevator April 21 at Paisley Park. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

12/15 A Prince fans attachs flowers to a memorial wall as he pays his respects outside the Paisley Park compound in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 22, 2016. Prince died April 21, 2016. / AFP / Mark Ralston (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

14/15 MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 22: A photo of Prince is attached to the wall outside of the First Avenue nightclub where fans have created a memorial to the artist on April 22, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Prince, 57, was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive yesterday at his Paisley Park Studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota near Minneapolis. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

15/15 TOPSHOT - Messages left by fans outside the Paisley Park residential compound of music legend Prince in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 21, 2016. Emergency personnel tried and failed to revive music legend Prince, who died April 21, 2016, at age 57, after finding him slumped unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park studios in Minnesota, the local sheriff said. / AFP / Mark Ralston (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

While fans will likely welcome the Prince’s return to streaming services, Prince was a vocal opponent to digital music platforms with the exception of Jay Z’s Tidal, on the promise that it gives artists more profit from their work. And 2015, he pulled his work from all competing streaming sites. He premiered his final two albums on Tidal that same year.

"When we make any of Prince's music available to fans — from the hits to unreleased gems — we are committed to upholding Prince's high creative standards," Cameron Strang, chief executive of Warner Bros Records, said in a statement.

Prince’s music in now administered by Universal Music Publishing, who sued Tidal last year, opening the door for rival streaming services.