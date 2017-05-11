DJ Robert Miles' cause of death has been revealed in an official statement after news broke that the iconic producer had passed away aged 47.

The Swiss-born Italian DJ, real name Robert Concina, was best known for his smash hit dance anthem 'Children', which reached No.1 in 12 countries upon its release in the Nineties.

In interviews he said that the song was inspired after his father showed him pictures of child victims of the war in Yugoslavia in 1994.

As the news of Miles' death broke it was only stated that he had suffered from an "unknown illness".

However a statement read out on Miles' radio station OpenLab said he had died from stage 4 metastatic cancer, the Daily Mail reports.

"Robert was more than just an artist, he was a pioneer, a creator, an inspiration, a son, a father, our friend," a spokesperson said.

"Robert passed away peacefully last night after a courageous battle with stage 4 metastatic cancer over the last 9 months.

"Throughout it he was strong, determined, incredibly brave and did everything he could to fight this horrendous disease."

Joe T Vannelli, a close friend of the producer, said: "The tragic news of the death of a very talented artist of our time makes me incredulous and upset.

"I remember the 1997 Brit Awards ceremony very well. Robert Miles won the Best International Newcomer award, which was introduced by Gary Barlow. Miles was the only Italian artist to win in BA history.

"I will miss the fights, brawls, criticism, judgements... but especially your talent in finding sounds and melodies unparalled."