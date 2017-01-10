Spotify really wants to hire Obama when he leaves office

In ten days, President Barack Obama will be out of a job. Thankfully, Spotify has the nearly unemployed 55-year-old covered.

The company posted a new job advertisement on its career page Tuesday for a job titled the “President of Playlists.” While the posting doesn’t list Barry by name, it’s pretty obvious there’s only one man qualified for the job.

"As an organization, we are full of hope, and always open to change," the company writes. The qualified candidate will be required to have at least "eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation" and “substantiate new playlist ideas, e.g. from a playlist for shooting hoops with your friends, to the perfect warm up playlist for addressing the nation about health care legislation that bears your name."

“Have good relationships with a wide range of artists and musicians,” the posting continues. “Ever had Kendrick Lamar play at your birthday bash? We’d love to hear about it!”

The Obamas celebrate the Inauguration in 2009 and 2013







Dan Elk, the company’s founder and CEO, took a more direct approach at recruiting the current commander-in-chief by tweeting him on Tuesday morning. Hey @BarackObama, I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify,” he wrote. “Have you seen this one?”

While there’s no official word on whether the 44th president would actually take the aforementioned position with Spotify, it wouldn’t be his first time curating playlists for the streaming site. In 2015, he curated a summer playlist featuring tracks from Janelle Monae, Edward Sharpe, and Nina Simone. And in the fall, he created his own gym playlist featuring Beyoncé, Icona Pop, the Isley Brothers, and Jay Z featuring Drake.