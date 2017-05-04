The lineup for the Laundry Meadows/Independent stage at Standon Calling festival has been announced and it is suitably epic.

Performing at the event in Hertfordshire, which takes place from 27 - 30 July, we have the likes of British Sea Power, Jodie Abacus, Strong Asian Mothers and Kero Kero Bonito.

We caught up with some of the artists on the billing to find out who they're looking forward to seeing at the festival:

Jodie Abacus

“Chuffed to be playing Standon Calling on the Laundry Meadows stage, I hope I can stay the full length of dates to make it a party damn it. If I did i'd be looking forward to watching Idris Elba play a DJ set, Akala, Laura Mvula & also Horse Meat Disco.”

John Hassall & The April Rainers

John Hassall: “I'm really looking forward to seeing British Sea Power again. I went on stage during their set once, dressed in their bear costume. It was really hot in there, and they started attacking me with guitars! My old bass player in Yeti plays with The Early Years so I look forward to seeing them again too . As well as seeing Gary Numan of course.”

James Jeffreys : “Yeah, Gary Numan is great live - and I've met him, too. Top bloke. Most looking forward to Akala - he's got some important things to say. Also Grace Jones. I think that you could be deaf and still enjoy her show.”

British Sea Power

There’s lots of great stuff at Standon Calling this year. I’m definitely going to see Dutch Uncles, who’s new LP is great. Kate Tempest has just guest directed this year’s Brighton Festival and I’m looking forwards to seeing her again. Also there's Gary Numan, Grace Jones, Steve Mason and Laura Mvula all there. I hope there are no clashes.

At night i’ll be heading down to Snooker’s Steve ‘Prog' Davis and the synth heavy DJ Yoda’s Stranger Things DJ set. Apparently dogs are allowed too. I’m hoping to enter mine in the Dog Show, she can do cool tricks.

Strong Asian Mothers

Good 'morrow dear reader, we three mothers are, “like mad pumped”, about the following acts and recommend them highly: Laura Mvula, the angelic Siren. Gary Numan, Godfather of Goth.

Dutch Uncles, those naughty Indie Mathrock Boys. Kate Tempest, #PreachToTheMasses, and Slaves... they're proper loud. We shall be down the front moving liberally to them all. Meet us there and bring your A Game.

Yonaka

We cannot wait for Standon Calling festival to come around. Especially looking forward to seeing the incredible Grace Jones, Gary Numan's they've got some bangers so will definitely be there and we've been wanting to see Nadia Rose for a while now so really looking forward to it!

Kero Kero Bonito

It's hard to choose but we definitely want to see Orbital! Technical improvised rave is overdue a revival and “The Girl With the Sun In Her Head” is one of the best dance records ever made. !!! (Chk Chk Chk) will be off the hook too.

Idles

I'm most excited about seeing Tonga Balloon Gang (aka Mike Skinner & Murkage).

They are the bangs that a festival needs. They give you feels like the wizzers. Mike Skinner is a damn genius and if you don't like garage or grime then you're probably filth. Don't go gentle.

Flyte

Really love Peluché, we had their track 'Swim' on in Australia while we were finishing our record. It's one of those tracks that sounds like it's subject matter, something we were also going for on our last single Victoria Falls.

Plastic Mermaids

I think everybody should watch Idles, they are a raucous entertaining bundle of punk fun. It's like a unicorn in a fight with 'the man' and everybody wants the unicorn to win.

Watch and love Idles like you love unicorns.

Standon Calling takes place from 27-30 July, get your tickets here