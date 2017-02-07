Steve Bannon's history with Hollywood is well-known, but a recent interview with one of his long-time professional partners has shed further light on one of the most powerful men in America.

President Donald Trump's campaign strategist, whose promotion to the National Security Council was recently revealed to have been an error-of-sorts, was the subject of an interview with Julie Jones in the Daily Beast.

Jones, who worked with Bannon as his writing partner for almost two decades, referred to herself as a "Bernie Sanders liberal" but said she still considers Bannon "like family".

She said she is struggling to wrap her head around the image of "racist Steve" in the media, along with accusations of racism, anti-Semitism and white supremacy by other high profile political figures.

"I never heard him make any racist jokes, and his best friend was an African-American who went to [college] with him. I never even saw a hint of racism, but I did see this elitism... He would always look down on poor people of any colour," she told the Daily Beast.

"At one point, he told me that only people who own property should vote."

Bannon was said to have been a key figure in the so-called 'Muslim ban', which

Jones also claimed that Bannon had an idea for a musical "set in South Central during the LA riots".

The Daily Beast says it was shown excerpts of the screenplay, and that it included rap music, racial tension, gangster soldiers and "chaos at ground zero of the 1992 LA riots".

Jones said she penned most of the rap lyrics - "it's not strictly rap. It's more Shakespeare in rap [music]".

Bannon made his first forays into the film industry by executive producing, following careers in the Navy and at Goldman Sachs.

He was involved in films such as The Indian Runner and Titus before he began producing, writing and occasionally directing his own movies, beginning with an admiring portrayal of Ronald Reagan (In the Face of Evil: Reagan's War in Word and Deed).

Since then he has produced films on illegal immigration, federal government and conservative women.

An article published in the Washington Post suggested that the current political turmoil in the US provides the setting for Bannon's "new movie".

"As far as political reality goes, it's Bannon's movie, we're now in it, and the opening credits have just started to roll," it warned.

A new Google Chrome extension currently replaces the word "Trump" with Steve Bannon, in an attempt to warn users of the influence the White House chief strategist wields over the US President.