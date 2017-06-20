The rapper Prodigy, who made up one half of the group Mobb Deep, has died aged 42.

The hip hop star, whose real name is Albert Johnson, was on tour in Las Vegas performing with the "Art of Rap" tour alongside Ghostface Killah, Onyx, KRS-One, and Ice-T, amongst others. Mobb Deep performed Saturday.

The artist suffered from health issues throughout his life, however it wasn't immediately clear what the cause of death was. He had long suffered from sickle cell anaemia, a condition in which red blood cells contort into a sickle shape and die early, leaving a shortage of healthy red blood cells. The condition can lead to a painful blockage of blood flow.

"It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep", his publicist said in a statement. "Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anaemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”

Prodigy first broke out onto the music scene with his partner, Havoc, forming Mobb Deep in their hometown New York City in the 1990s. The duo participated in high profile feuds during their early years, and once had "beef" during the media-fueled East Coast-West Coast hip hop rivalry with Tupac and Biggie Smalls.

Their influential music has been described by Rolling Stone as a "raw, vivid, and vicious distillation of East Coast gangsta rap".

1/6 Getty Prodigy (left), born Albert Johnson, has died at age 42. He and Havoc, born, Kejuan Muchita, broke out onto the music scene as Mobb Deep in the 1990s

2/6 Prodigy performs at the Art of Rap festival at the Hollywood Casino Ampitheater in Tinley Park, Illinois, USA on 05 August 2016 Rex

3/6 Kejuan Muchita (Havoc) and Albert Johnson (Prodigy) on stage together at the Art of Rap festival Rex

4/6 The rapper with his daughter Tasia Johnson at the Cinemax screening for ‘The Nick’ in New York City on July 23 2014 Getty

5/6 Mobb Deep’s Prodigy at a Puma and Alife Sessions Party in London on 30 April 2015 Rex

6/6 Prodigy performs onstage at the JAM awards and concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom on 29 November 2007 Getty

They released their first duo in 1992 with the name Poetical Prophets, and released their first Mobb Deep album a year later with the album Juvenile Hall. The duo reached commercial success together in 1995 with the release of the critically acclaimed album The Infamous, which sold over 500,000 copies within the first two months after release. They released the album Hell on Earth a year and a half later, which also received widespread critical acclaim.

They collaborated frequently with other artists, including with Nas, who helped propel their visibility early in their career. Prodigy was generally regarded has the lyrical lead in the duo, while Havoc was better known as pulling weight producing the beats.

Prodigy launched a solo career in 2000, releasing mix-tapes in collaboration with a range of producers including Un Pacino, Big Twins, and the Alchemist. He released his last album, Hegelian Dialectic, in January.

Nas was among those to pay tribute to Prodigy following the news of his death, posting a photo of him reading on Instagram with the caption, "QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever".

The hip-hop icon came from a musical family, and his grandfather and great-uncle were both prominent during the Bebop era of jazz. His mother was a member of 1960s vocal group The Crystals.