AMP Collected, Ray BLK, Alma, Cosima at Jazz Café, London - review

Ever since Annie Mac ditched DJing to focus on her flagship Radio 1 programme she’s been solely championing new music to great success; her second AMP (Annie Mac Presents) night solidified that even more so.

A carefully-curated array of promising musicians including London based singer-songwriter Cosima, Finish pop duo Alma and South London’s Ray BLK took to legendary music venue, Camden Jazz Café for AMP Collects. If this was their collective audition to become mainstream acts, each one passed with flying colours.

London’s own Cosima, who is creating a buzz on the underground pop scene and is a firm one-to-watch for 2017, starts proceedings with a melodic blend of heartfelt soul and catchy pop; each lyric is passionately produced, demonstrating her storytelling ability in way that is real, honest and effortless.

Having just performed a headline slot at the BBC Radio 1 Future Music Festival Finnish neo pop/R&B artist Alma brings her own unique brand of music to the stage, flanked by her band, donning bright neon hair and exuding a supreme confidence.

The final act of the evening sees south London R&B singer-songwriter Ray BLK take to the stage, fresh of the back of supporting Emeli Sandé on tour.

The winner of the prestigious BBC Music Sound of 2017 poll; she was the first unsigned artist ever to achieve the honour and is undoubtedly destined to become one of the UKs premier R&B artists.

Music Box #4: Bassette

The rapport she already has with her audience echoes that of a veteran musician headlining her own tour and this brand of fun, soulful, melodic rap and R&B is easy to listen to and even easier to dance to.

Annie’s Annie Mac Presents brand has gone from strength to strength and if this is the calibre of artists she is bringing to light, that is a very good thing.