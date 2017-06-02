Liam Gallagher’s return to Manchester earlier this week was — by all accounts — an emotional affair. After the horrendous attacks on the singer’s hometown, his first solo concert was dedicated to those affected by the bombing, all proceeds going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund while the stage was adorned with 22 candles, one for each person who died.

The show, as they say, must go on. One day after releasing the huge new single ‘Wall of Glass’, Gallagher’s finally back in London, playing the fairly intimate Electric Brixton. Thoughts of Manchester remains present — the ex-Beady Eye frontman telling fans to love each other and stay safe — but tonight’s about the tunes.

Pre-show, DJ’s have warmed the Mod cut crowd up, playing a mix of Stone Rose, Beatles, and Primal Scream. Chants of “Liam, Liam” echo throughout the hall. The atmosphere is palpable.

Two-and-a-half hours after doors opened a cagoule clobbered Gallagher strolls on stage as instrumental Standing on the Shoulders opener ‘F**kin’ in the Bushes’ blasts out over the speakers. There’s no f**king about though, as the backing band drive into back-to-back Oasis numbers ‘Rock ’n’ Roll Star’ and ‘Morning Glory’.

Liam Gallagher in concert at Electric Brixton, London, UK - 1 Jun 2017 (PJP photos/REX/Shutterstock)

As expected, Gallagher stands above the crowd, staring out across the sold-out crowd who are completely under his control. The same coolness, anger, and attitude from those Oasis days are ever present in Gallagher’s persona — something no Instagram generation band has ever managed to master.

Blasting through ‘Wall of Glass’, the crowd somewhat subdues for a minute as three other songs from upcoming album As You Were thunder in. The track ‘Bold’ — which Gallagher debuted at a pub last year — is a highlight, the slower ballad being a well crafted song begging to be chanted back.

It’s not until back-to-back Oasis tracks ‘Do You Know What I Mean?’ and ‘Slide Away’ that everything comes charging forward again. Where Gallagher’s voice struggled slightly with the more tender moments of the new material, returning to his greatest hits is effortless and manic. ‘Slide Away’ quickly becomes the highlight of the evening — Noel’s songwriting remains a cut above the rest.

After another bunch of new tracks — all of which have enough propulsion to keep everyone going — ‘Be Here Now’ closes the main set, erupting in another huge sing along from the young, sweaty audience pushed up against the front rail front. A quick pause before returning to the stage, Gallagher singing ‘Live Forever’ a cappella with the crowd. Emotions are once again high as the wonderful track ignites a gigantic singalong that continues long after Gallagher leaves the stage. A triumphant return from Manchester’s own.