Stormzy famously said in a Guardian interview: "Respect me like you would Frank Ocean or Adele."

Captivated by grime's golden boy at the O2 Brixton Academy, with that rare mix of raw talent, stage presence and humble competence, it's impossible not to.

On the last night of his sell-out London tour, Stormzy AKA Wicked Skengman FKA Michael Omari expertly navigated the line between meticulous control and emotional energy, visibly delighted to back in his South London hometown.

Old-school grime purists who say he lacks the commercial genius of Dizzee Rascal, the self-deprecating wit of Wiley or the improvised aggression of Dot Rotten are missing Stormzy's unique appeal to the current music market.

His debut album Gangs Signs & Prayer, the first grime album to ever reach number one in the UK charts, pays nostalgic homage to its roots in grime, garage and gospel, but updates it for the digital age.

Not even the mesmerising light show behind him, set against the backdrop of Academy's classical majesty, could detract from the lone figure dominating the stage.

Stormzy sang, jumped, danced, handed his best lines to the audience, spat each lyric as if it was the first time he'd delivered it, with not a single flag in energy or weakness in his frame.

But there was also no impenetrable veneer of ego or arrogance: he asked the crowd whether they were "too gangster to shake a leg" and dance with him.

His interactions with the audience who he claimed as his own people were as honest as they were humble: "I'm a very sh*t singer but I'll give it a go," he jokes.

Shouts of surprise greeted the sudden appearance of Ed Sheeran, who hopped onto the stage to perform the 'Shape of You' remix that dominated this year's Brit Awards, and hopped straight back off with a cheery wave.

But the high-point of the performance had to be his closing encore of 'Know Me From,' one of the most unashamedly emotional singles from his new album.

When a crowd of 90s kids put down their phones to put up their hands, you know you're seeing a true professional work the crowd.

This is a man who repackaged MC-freestyling into a slick, chart-topping movement for a millennial crowd to sing along to, without ever failing to acknowledge the giants of grime that had paved the way for him. You might not like it, but you must respect it.

In his interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, Stormzy said of his album: “I should be able to give them this CD and say, you should know me after this.”

But it feels like only now, watching this ardent professional dominate the stage, do we all really do know him.

