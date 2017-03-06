The Dears make their return to the UK with an enthralling show at London’s Village Underground.

The band, led by husband-and-wife duo Murray Lightburn and Natalia Yanchak, take to the stage to ‘The Imperial Death March’ with its epic operatic sound setting the tone for the rest of the evening.

It takes no time for the band to settle in, opening with ‘We Lost Everything’ from their most recent studio album and clearly having fun with this form of psychedelic rock; complimented by an impressive light show creating an atmosphere befitting of the soundtrack.

Dipping into the archive, the Montreal natives play tracks spanning their 22-year career as a studio band. Lightburn calls it a “reward, punishment, reward, punishment set – old song, new song, old song, new song".

‘5 Chords’, ‘Disclaimer’ and ‘Here’s to the Death of Romance, follow before the hopelessly romantic ‘You and I are a Gang of Losers’ sees Lightburn turn from the crowd directing his passion, performance and words to his wife, Yanchuk.

An encore allows for Lightburn to return to the stage solo, performing moving acoustic renditions of ‘We Can Have It’ and ‘There Goes My Outfit’ before being joined by the rest of the band for ‘The Second Part’ and closing with ’22: The Death of all Romance’. This is a show that was shrouded in anticipation, and The Dears certainly don't disappoint.