Run DMC files $50 million infringement lawsuit against Amazon and Walmart

Iconic rap group Run DMC filed a $50 million infringement lawsuit against Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers Thursday for allegedly cashing in on the trio’s likeness without permission, TMZ first reported.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, naming more than 20 defendants who sell “Run DMC styled products” featuring fedoras and old-school black-framed sunglasses resembling Darryl “DMC” McDaniel.

Lawyers for the trio are arguing that the products confuse the public and have diluted group’s brand as one of the most popular well-known hip-hop group in history, adding that the products harm their ability to “utilize, market, promote and sell products with its registered trademark."

According to Billboard, the lawsuit also claims that the group has generated more than $100 million from their intellectual property since the 1980s, including a $1.6 million partnership with Adidas.

In November, Amazon filed its first lawsuit against merchants who sell counterfeit products through their online marketplace in an effort to keep fakes off the site this holiday season.