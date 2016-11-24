The Weeknd released his new short film, Mania, on Wednesday afternoon, featuring previews of songs off his latest album, Starboy, which drops on Black Friday.

The 12-minute film, featuring a giant black panther, was directed by Grant Singer who also directed the visuals for the album’s title track.

Mania begins with the panther displayed on a pedestal with 'All I Know' featuring Future plays.

Later, Abel drives along the countryside singing his Kendrick Lamar collaboration 'Sidewalks'.

He eventually enters a club to the tune of 'Party Monster' ft. Lana Del Rey. For the film’s credit scene, he performs the Daft Punk-assisted 'I Feel It Coming'.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, The Weeknd shared insight on his professional team and the darkest points in his career thus far.

"When it comes down to performing and being that person you need to have that strength," he said.

"I’m not up there lip syncing, I don’t have backup dancing, I don’t have crazy s**t going on. It’s all about me and the microphone. I used to go onstage drunk."