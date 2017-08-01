English author Neil Gaiman is no stranger to having his works adapted into successful films (see: Coraline and Stardust) but it's perhaps his beloved sprawling novel American Gods which has proved the most impressive.

Arguably his most famous work, the Hugo Award-winning novel has been adapted into a TV series, the acclaimed first season of which recently concluded on the STARZ network in the US and Amazon Prime in the UK (it's now available to own on DVD and Blu-ray).

Under the guidance of showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, American Gods steers viewers through Gaiman's fantastical world, following protagonist Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) who - following an encounter with the mysterious Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) - is launched headfirst into an eternal battle between the Old Gods vying for power over the New Gods of America.

We sat down with the man behind American Gods about the trials of getting the project underway and which plot lines he's looking forward to seeing adapted most in the confirmed second season, as well as updating fans on that long-mooted sequel.

The TV shows you'll be bingeing in 2017







27 show all The TV shows you'll be bingeing in 2017



















































1/27 Game of Thrones season 7 Creator: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss Cast: Lena Headey, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke Plot: With the HBO fantasy series gearing up to a close, this penultimate season will pick up where the last left off; with Cersei in power and the Mother of Dragons en route to Westeros. Premiere date: June 2017, Sky Atlantic

2/27 Taboo Creator: Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, Chips Hardy Cast: Tom Hardy, Oona Chaplin, David Hayman, Jonathan Pryce, Michael Kelly Plot: Set in 1814, the drama follows James Delaney, an adventurer who uncovers a dark family conspiracy upon returning home from Africa with the aim of avenging his father's death. Premiere date: 7 January, BBC One FX/BBC

3/27 Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events Creator: Lemony Snicket, Mark Hudis Cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Joan Cusack, Malina Weissman Plot: This adaptation of Daniel Handler's best-selling children's novels follows a trio of Baudelaire orphans as they find themselves perpetually hounded by the mysterious and sinister Count Olaf, hell-bent on landing the orphans' inherited fortune. Premiere date: 13 January, Netflix

4/27 Homeland season 6 Creator: Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa Cast: Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Rupert Friend, F Murray Abraham, Elizabeth Marvel Plot: Carrie and Saul are back, this time in New York, attempting to foil conspiracies in the run-up to the inauguration of president-elect Elizabeth Keane. Premiere date: 23 January, Channel 4

5/27 Fortitude season 2 Creator: Simon Donald Cast: Richard Dormer, Sofie Gråbøl, Dennis Quaid, Michelle Fairley, Parminder Nagra Plot: The quiet, isolated community is rocked by a terrifying new threat as the Antarctica noir drama returns Premiere date: 27 January, Sky Atlantic

6/27 Legion Creator: Noah Hawley Cast: Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Aubrey Plaza Plot: This X-Men spinoff focuses on David Haller, a mutant diagnosed with schizophrenia at a young age. Premiere date: 9 February, FOX

7/27 The Walking Dead season 7B/8 Creator: Frank Darabont, Robert Kirkman Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, Khary Payton, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Lennie James Plot: Following on from the fateful events seen in the chaotic midseason finale, Rick begins to recruit an army in his war against Negan and the Saviours. Premiere date: 13 February, FOX

8/27 24: Legacy Creator: Joel Surnow, Robert Cochran, Manny Coto, Evan Katz Cast: Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto, Jimmy Smits, Teddy Sears Plot: This spin-off replaces Jack Bauer with war hero Eric Carter who enlists the aid of CTU with preventing one of the largest terrorist attacks on US soil. Premiere date: 15 February, FOX

9/27 Billions season 2 Creator: Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin Cast: Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Malin Åkerman Plot: District Attorney Chuck Rhoades Jr returns as he continues with his attempts to prove hedge fund manager Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod is corrupt. Premiere date: February TBC, Sky Atlantic JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME

10/27 Girls season 6 Creator: Lena Dunham Cast: Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Adam Driver Plot: The final season of the drama will see Hannah and friends attempt to put things right with their troubled lives. Premiere date: February TBC, Sky Atlantic

11/27 Iron Fist Creator: Scott Buck Cast: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Jessica Stroup, Tom Pelphrey, Rosario Dawson Plot: Marvel's latest Netflix show following Danny Rand, a martial arts expert with the ability to call upon the power of the Iron Fist. Premiere date: 17 March, Netflix

12/27 Broadchurch season 3 Creator: Chris Chibnall Cast: Olivia Colman, David Tennant Plot: Not much is known about the ITV mystery drama's swansong save for the fact Detectives Miller and Hardy will reunite to work on a sexual assault case. Premiere date: Spring 2017, ITV1

13/27 Sherlock season 4 Creator: Steven Moffatt, Mark Gatiss Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Toby Jones, Sacha Dhawan Plot: Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson are back for three more episodes of the Beeb's beloved series that'll replace Moriarty with a new villain played by Toby Jones. Premiere date: 1 January, BBC One

14/27 I Love Dick Creator: Jil Soloway Cast: Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne Plot: The Transparent creator's new show centres on a married couple whose relationship is put to the test when they both fall for the same professor. Premiere date: Summer 2017, Amazon Prime

15/27 Twin Peaks season 3 Creator: Mark Frost, David Lynch Cast: Everyone Plot: The majority of the original cast plus a host of new faces are returning for one of the most anticipated TV revivals of all time. Premiere date: 2O17 TBC, Sky Atlantic Sky Atlantic

16/27 Riviera Creator: Neil Jordan Cast: Julia Stiles, Monica Bellucci, Lena Olin, Iwan Rheon, Amr Waked Plot: The widow of a billionaire is shocked to discover that the fortune that maintained his immaculate, ever-so-tasteful lifestyle is tainted with dishonesty, double-dealing, crime, and ultimately murder. Premiere date: 2017 TBC

17/27 Catastrophe season 3 Creator: Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan Cast: Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan, Ashley Jensen, Carrie Fisher, Mark Bonnar Plot: Sharon and Rob return as the two wayward souls thrown together after a brief affair. Carrie Fisher will posthumously appear as Rob's mother in one of the actor's final screen roles. Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Channel 4

18/27 Tin Star Creator: Rowan Joffe Cast: Christina Hendricks, Tim Roth Plot: This ten-part thriller, set in the Canadian Rockies, sees an expat British police officer take a stand against an oil company fronted by the mysterious Mrs Bradshaw leading to unprecedented bloodshed.

19/27 Britannia Creator: Jez Butterworth Cast: Kelly Reilly, David Morrissey, Zoë Wanamaker, Stanley Weber Plot: The first co-production between Sky and Amazon is ten-part Roman revenge drama set in 43AD. Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Sky Atlantic

20/27 The Defenders Creator: Douglas Petrie, Marco Ramirez Cast: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, Élodie Yung ,Sigourney Weaver Plot: This mashup will see the lead characters of Netflix's four Marvel shows - Daredevil , Jessica Jones , Luke Cage and Iron Fist - unite in a bid to overcome forces in New York City. Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Netflix

21/27 Stranger Things season 2 Creator: The Duffer Brothers Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Plot: The fate of Eleven is resolved as we return to Hawkins fo0r mote otherworldly shenanigans that'll undoubtedly involve the Upside-Down. Premiere date: Late 2017, Netflix

22/27 The Punisher Creator: Steve Lightfoot Cast: Jon Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah, Deborah Ann Woll Plot: Daredevil character Frank Castle returns as the vigilante who uses lethal methods to fight crime. Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Netflix

23/27 The Leftovers season 3 Creator: Damon Lindelof Cast: Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Christopher Eccleston, Amy Brenneman, Margaret Qualley, Chris Zylka, Liv Tyler, Regina King, Kevin Carroll Plot: The sorely underrated drama, focusing on the aftermath of a world which saw 2% of the world's population disappear, returns for a final time with the action relocated to Australia. Can Kevin Garvey find enlightenment following the climactic events of season two? Premiere date: April TBC, Sky Atlantic

24/27 American Gods Creator: Bryan Fuller, Michael Green Cast: Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning Plot: This long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel focuses on Shadow Moon, who accepts a job offer from a strager who turns out to be the Norse god Odin. Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Amazon Prime

25/27 Fargo season 3 Creator: Noah Hawley Cast: Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Scoot McNairy Plot: The Coen Brothers spin-off returns, this time following brothers Emit and Ray Stussy who get caught up in a tangle of corruption and deceit. Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Channel 4

26/27 Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9 Creator: Larry David Cast: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, JB Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Ted Danson, Mary Steenbergen Plot: Earlier this year, Larry David announced the return of his acclaimed HBO comedy series to the relief of fans the world over. There's no current release date but rest assured knowing David is currently somewhere in the world getting himself into awkward trouble for your viewing pleasure. Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Sky Atlantic Charles Fern

27/27 House of Cards season 5 Creator: Beau Willimon Cast: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Joel Kinnaman, Molly Parker Plot:<.b> There's no current airdate for Kevin and Claire Underwood's fifth outing but, going by the closing moments of season four (war's been waged and the First Lady has the upper hand over her husband), things will be more fraught than ever. Premiere date: Spring TBC, Netflix

Were you worried about how something as grand as American Gods would translate onto the screen?

My book was weird and big and I would get phone calls from terribly nice and terribly famous directors, people I’d heard of, who would tell me that they picked up American Gods in an airport and they loved it and they thought it should be a movie. When it happened I kept expecting somebody to get the call from STARZ just to say "Yeah, it’s okay we’ve actually discovered that when we all said we wanted to do it and we signed all those contracts and stuff, we were all on mushrooms! But we’re all a lot better now and so if it’s okay with you, we’ll go and make normal television instead." But they've really made a show to be proud of.

In terms of the characters, how do you feel about the job that’s been done bringing them to life?

It was always the hardest thing to do. Ricky got the part of Shadow by getting better which was really fascinating for me. He was always somewhere in the top 10 but in the very first round, he was somewhere fairly low on there. Then when the next audition tapes came in, I started realising that a lot of these people who were more famous than Ricky weren’t changing. With Wednesday, we had a few ideas. We went out to maybe two or three actors and got some very puzzled, "What the f*ck is this?" responses. Then we sent Ian McShane the script and asked if he'd like to be Czernobog [Peter Stormare's character]?" And he read the script and said, "You can get a better Czernobog than me, but what about Wednesday? I was born to play this part." I love the fact that in the 80’s he was Lovejoy, in the 90’s he was Al Swearengen (Deadwood), and now it’s 2017, he's Wednesday.

Ian McShane as Mr. Wendesday (left) and Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon (right) Starz/American Gods

How does it feel to see the first season finally wrap up and to be received so well?

It’s kind of a weird mixture of feeling like we’ve dodged some kind of bullet and just joy. I love how well we’ve been received. I love that the show feels like it found its audience. I got a thing in my newsfeed this morning saying American Gods is the most popular Amazon download in the UK.

Are you looking to add any more story arcs that perhaps didn't make it into the book?

I was talking to Brian and Michael about stories that were lost and one of them was set in World War II - a Japanese internment camp in America - which I researched and plotted and then... well, my book was already too long. But talking with them about the idea of "Can we do this?" and I very much hope that it could happen somewhere in season two or season three.

So what can you tell us in terms of stories that'll feature in season two?

We are going to reach The House on the Rock which is very strange. Lots of people believe that I made up, but I didn’t - it really exists and it’s half-way between a roadside attraction and a monument to surrealism. We’re going to be shooting there. W're planning several episodes set in there and then there’s a lot of playing around in season two with things that are in the book. We’re still sending Shadow to Cairo, Illinois to work with Jacquel (Chris Obi) and Ibis (Demore Barnes). The most recent news on Cairo is that the government has decided all the public housing that is unfit for habitation, they wont be spending money on it or on building new housing so it's really the death knell for the town anyway. So we take that into account.

What most impressed you about the first season?

I love the Laura (Emily Browning) episode and I think I love it most because I’d always wished that I could’ve done something like that in the novel and couldn't [because of] the way the novel was built. So I just loved Emily's performance and the way they constructed it. I love all the moments that aren't in the books - these things that Brian and Michael did. I look at them and go, "You guys are mad and this is wonderful!"

How close is the adaptation visually to what you saw in your own head when writing it?

The answer is not much and people always look disappointed when I say this. I have to say if I write a scene where two people are having a picnic in a field, whatever you shoot will not look like the thing in my head, because you will never find that field and you will never find the tree they're under.

Henry Selick's Coraline is, I think, the best of the films that have been made of my stuff and one of the reasons for that is it’s a Henry Selick film and every frame of it is beautiful and magic - it’s not my book. I love it just as much as if it was. But if people ask if it was my vision, I’d say, "No, it really is Henry's and it’s wonderful." That's how I feel about American Gods.

In terms of the future of the show, will it continue after the end of the book? I’ve heard rumours of an American Gods sequel...

The fact we are liberated from the inside of Shadow’s head means in season two we’re going to meet more of the old Gods and more of the new Gods. We’re going to watch some of the problems the new Gods have and the problems the old Gods have. We also, I hope, are going to encounter old friends. So with that, we've probably got around five seasons from the first novel and probably by the time that’s ready, there will be another American Gods novel done.

Ian McShane as Mr. Wendesday (left) and Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon (right)

Who do you think is winning the struggle between the old Gods and the new?

The Technical Boy (Bruce Langley) is absolutely way out ahead; he’s got all the money and attention. The tragedy with the new gods is they’re always being replaced and once upon a time there was the telegraph and the train completely dominated and then one day, it didn’t. The nature of media completely changes.

American Gods is out now on digital platforms and on Steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD