"It woke me up," Ed Westwick notes, a tone of reflection in his voice. "The tone of it, where it was set. It was completely different from anything I’d been reading."

Any fresh talent signing on to a successful TV show must learn to embrace it all, both the glories and the curses. And, though Westwick’s stint on Gossip Girl as troubled rich boy Chuck Bass made his face instantly recognisable to the public, what most inevitably saw was not his own, but that of the character they had so grown attached to.

Making that next step, the escape from a lifetime of typecasting, is always a tricky manoeuvre; yet, Westwick's new role may have struck gold for the actor. White Gold, to be more precise: the new BBC Two series from Inbetweeners creator Damon Beesley, which sees Westwick play Vincent, the cocky salesman fronting a double-glazing showroom in Essex in 1983.

"It excited me," he says of the opportunity. "There was something about this piece where, I just clicked with it, you know?"

It’s a move that, for Westwick, more used to dramas like J. Edgar and 2013’s Romeo & Juliet, has seen him plunged straight into the very centre of the British comedy scene, now sharing the screen with the likes of James Buckley and Joe Thomas (also of Inbetweeners fame). However, it’s a transition he assures he found surprisingly easy.

"It was really welcoming, you know?" he enthuses. "I think a lot of the crew had worked with Damon and Joe and James on the Inbetweeners, but that enabled a sense of ease where people aren’t necessarily trying to figure out how everyone works all the time. I think I was probably the only new person there. So, with that sense of ease comes a relaxation and, yeah, I just kind of rolled with it."

He largely credits, too, Beesley’s own work as a major factor in both his initial interest in the show and in his later ease into the role. "Damon’s so tender and warm," he says. "And so smart as well. The way that Damon writes is - some of the wit is how me and my friends would speak."

"I think I could relate to that, it wasn’t too far from my sense of comedy. And, also, what’s interesting about this is that it does have a quite dramatic arc through the whole series. You’re really taken into these people’s lives and some of the behaviour that goes on, and the consequences of that behaviour. It makes for stuff that’s not funny."



In fact, what’s so immediately striking about White Gold, especially to those familiar with the teenage antics of The Inbetweeners, is how sober an edge Beesley's new project boasts.

Though sitcoms centered on male companions who riff with and bully each other, yet remain bonded for life, prove almost always to be surprisingly accurate portraits of masculinity, White Gold sees Beesley delve into the masculine culture with a far greater complexity than before.

This is a show ostensibly about, as Westwick hesitatingly describes, the world of the "man's man... this testosterone-filled kind of guy". Hesitatingly, as he struggles especially over the word "man's man", since it "makes men sound like they're all rooting for a dickhead, when they're not."

Westwick's conflict over the term seems to stem out of the fact Vincent's portrayal is far from straightforward; it's an attempt to create a fuller portrait of that hyper '80s masculinity, which tussles always with the appeal of swaggering confidence, and the toxic extremes it brings with it.

"One of the key things that we had to make sure was that Vincent was likable," he explains. "And that you wanted to tune in each week and wanted to go along with him and wanted to root for him, because if you didn’t, then it would all fall apart."

"He could not be malicious, and he is not malicious. He’s a smart guy who, deep down, loves his family and wants to do better. His ambition is coming from wanting to do better for them, and wanting to provide a better life for them. So, his fundamental motivation is a good thing."

"Yes, his tactics are a bit bad at times or very bad at times, and the thing is, he doesn’t get away with a lot of his behaviour," he continues. "He is punished, or he is knocked back. And then, at the very end of the series, which obviously I'm not going to tell everyone what happens, but he literally loses his ability to sell, because he’s fucked everything up and he’s going to lose his family."

"You see that he can’t get away with shit. He’s not bulletproof. And he needs to fix it. You’re on a journey with him. He’s someone trying to make amends for what he’s done and he just about pulls it off."

White Gold will air on BBC Two on 24 May and the full series will be available on BBC iPlayer. The DVD will be out on 3 July.