The Romanoffs: Why the Russian royal family makes such good TV

It has been 99 years since the execution of the Russian Royal Family in Ekaterinburg.

Now Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner is creating a new drama series based on people who believe that they’re descendants of the doomed Romanov dynasty – with newly announced cast members including former Mad Men ad agency Sterling Cooper alumni Christina Hendricks and John Slattery.

Part of the time since the end of the show in 2015 has been spent writing his upcoming novel, Heather, The Totality (said to be the bleak story of a protective Manhattan socialite couple and their daughter), but it would be fair to say that Weiner fans are most enthused by the news of an original series in the works.

Whilst details are currently relatively sketchy, his phonetically-titled Amazon series The Romanoffs will centre around people who believe themselves present day descendants of Russia’s doomed Romanov dynasty, ousted by revolution one hundred years ago.

Weiner (right) on the 'Mad Men' set

In interviews, Weiner has linked the $50m eight-episode anthology series to the current zeitgeist for people exploring their roots, saying: "I love that it’s the chance to talk about nature versus nurture, what they have in common and what is left of a grand heritage. I love this idea that these characters believe themselves to be, whether they are or not, descendants of this last autocratic family who are part of one of the great true crime stories of all time."

Although linked by the Romanov theme, each episode will have a separate story, cast and location, with four planned to be shot in the US, and the remaining shows filmed outside the States.

Given the increased fascination with DNA descent from famous forebears – be it Genghis Khan (apparently 0.5% of the male population of the world), Edward III (Danny Dyer) or William IV (David Cameron) and the success of novels such as David Mitchell’s Cloud Atlas, it does seem an opportune time for Weiner’s concept.

For Mad Men devotees, The Romanoffs looks to represent something of a reunion for the creative team behind the hit series, Weiner working with Mad Men producer Blake McCormick as well as writers Sami Chellas, Marie and Andrew Jacquemetton.

Christina Hendricks who plays Joan in 'Mad Men' will star in Weiner's new TV series 'The Romanoffs ' ( Getty Images)

Back in March, Weiner hoped (in his own words) for the participation of ‘basically every single person who was involved with the show’.

Which of course left the door open for acting talent from Mad Men to appear in The Romanoffs, Weiner stating at the time that he ‘would definitely not rule that out’.

Although there is no word, as yet, on what characters Hendricks and Slattery will play, we know that other declared players include Jack Huston (Broadwalk Empire), Amanda Peet (Brockmire), Marthe Keller (Marathon Man) and the renowned Isabelle Huppert (lauded for her performance in 2016’s Elle), The Romanoffs looks to have more than a fighting chance in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

The Romanovs, towards the end of their time as a ruling dynasty, were most memorably captured in the 1971 movie Nicholas & Alexandra, and the BBC1 series Fall of Eagles (1974), where the unlucky Tsar was played by Brits Michael Jayston and Charles Kay respectively.

Post the fall of the Romanovs there was Anastasia, portrayed in both the 1956 live action and 1997 animated movies based on the supposedly surviving daughter of The Imperial Family.

The Romanovs, towards the end of their time as a ruling dynasty, were most memorably captured in the 1971 movie 'Nicholas & Alexandra' (1971), seen here just before their execution

Peter Ustinov wrote and directed the Cold War satire Romanoff & Juliet back in 1961, but other than the use of the family name in this updated Shakespeare spoof, there was scant connection to the dynasty.

There’s been little interest in terms of TV drama outside the Russian Federation on the Romanovs, as a family, since the events of 1917-18.

In 1999, an episode of sitcom Frasier entitled A Tsar is Born toyed with the idea of the Cranes as descendants of the family, but that seems to be the most recent mainstream TV reference to The Romanov dynasty.

One of the most notable people to use the Romanoff name was the famed Hollywood restaurateur/fraudster Harry F Gerguson aka Mike Romanoff aka Prince Michael Dimitri Alexandrovich Obolensky-Romanoff, self-proclaimed nephew of Tsar Nicholas II.

Post the fall of the Romanovs there was 'Anastasia' (1956) starring Ingrid Bergman and Yul Brynner which was based on the supposedly surviving daughter of The Imperial Family

No-one believed that the flamboyant Romanoff was really a member of the Imperial Family, but in a town eager for novelty, a fake Russian prince fitted in pretty well – enough to also garner roles playing himself (or a version of himself) in films including A Guide for the Married Man, Von Ryan’s Express, Move Over Darling and In a Lonely Place.

And our very own Prince Michael of Kent is revered by latter-day Tsarists, in part due to his close blood connection to the Romanovs (Tsar Nicholas was the first cousin of three of his grandparents) but chiefly to his extraordinary resemblance to the late monarch.

He has pursued his Russian interests enthusiastically, which has led to some criticism surrounding his relationships with the monied classes of the former USSR.

The 100th anniversary of The Russian Revolution (1917) this year and the subsequent execution of Tsar Nicholas and his immediate family in 1918 appears to have acted as a spur for the development of TV dramas.

Aside from The Romanoffs, there are two other projects reported in varying stages of production.

One of the most notable people to use the Romanoff name was the famed Hollywood restaurateur/fraudster Harry F Gerguson aka Mike Romanoff aka Prince Michael Dimitri Alexandrovich Obolensky-Romanoff, self-proclaimed nephew of Tsar Nicholas II, who starred in a few films playing himself

Last year US cable/satellite channel Freeform announced that producer McG (Lethal Weapon – the tv series/Terminator Salvation/Charlie’s Angels) was prepping a Young Adult-skewed show, again based on Princess Anastasia surviving the murder of the rest of her family and becoming an espionage agent in 1920s Paris.

In reality, this looks to be a generic fantasy series, merely using the Romanov name as a hook, mirroring contemporary tv series and movies that have used real life historical figures as action heroes.

These include Harry Houdini and Arthur Conan Doyle as wisecracking amateur sleuths (Houdini & Doyle) Leonardo Da Vinci as a steampunk adventurer (Da Vinci’s Demons), inventor Nickola Tesla as the archetypal mad scientist (Sanctuary/The Prestige/Murdoch Mysteries), Abraham Lincoln moonlighting as a hunter of the undead (Abraham Lincoln Vampire Slayer) and HG Wells travelling to the future in an actual time machine (Time after Time).

Whether McG’s show will actually make it to our screens remains to be seen.

'Mad Men's John Slattery who plays Roger Sterling will join the cast of the new TV series 'The Romanoffs ' (Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC)

In 2016 Russian news agency Itar-Tass ran a story covering the announcement of a 12 season, 144-episode Russian Film Group produced drama covering the 300-year rule of the Romanov dynasty – apparently echoing the style of Game of Thrones.

Despite being burdened with the rather dull provisional title of The Age of Prosperity, in the true story of the Romanovs three centuries of power (roughly equivalent to the time the Targaryens held sway in GoT’s Westeros) there exists a wealth of family betrayal, mad relatives, war, religious fanaticism and peasant revolts, enough I suppose to justify some comparison to HBO’s blockbuster show.

The Romanoffs represents part of a trend over recent years for commissioning anthology series, a return of sorts to the early days of television, when shows such as Four Star Theatre, The Twilight Zone, Tales of Tomorrow, Death Valley Days and Kraft Television Theatre dominated the airwaves.

Will The Romanoffs usher in a new kind of anthology series?

We’ll have to wait some time for an answer as Weiner’s show is unlikely to drop on Amazon before Spring 2018.