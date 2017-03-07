Saturday Night Live's use of Alec Baldwin as their onscreen Donald Trump has so far provided just a little of that needed relief from the horrors of his administration.

However, it looks as if Baldwin's stay may not be as long as some assumed, as he told Extra's Mario Lopez that the seriousness of the current political situation means he may step down from the impersonation.

"His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed," Baldwin explained. "The maliciousness of this White House has people worried… that’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don’t know how much more people can take it."

He also cast some doubts over his statement on Jimmy Kimmel that he was lobbying to play Trump at The White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

"I don’t think it’s going to happen," Baldwin reflected. "I don’t think they want that, for their [prestige] and their integrity, I think a lot of people are thinking if Trump himself doesn’t come and face the music as it were… I don’t know what kind of program they're going to have. If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it, but I’m not quite sure they'll do. I think they may have a whole other idea."

Donald Trump Prepares Cold Open - SNL

Even if Baldwin steps down from Saturday Night Live, there's no doubt the actor will continue as an outspoken critic of Trump; telling Lopez, "Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship, he remains, bitter, and angry, and you just want to look at him and go, 'You won!'"

Baldwin did indeed fail to appear in the sketch show's latest episode, though Kate McKinnon instead stepped in with an impression of Jeff Sessions as filtered through Forrest Gump.