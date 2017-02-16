American Horror Story season 7 will be about the recent US election

Past seasons of American Horror Story have centred on a murder house, a coven of witches and a mental asylum for the criminally insane, but the latest will have the most horrifying setting yet: the 2016 US presidential election.

“Well I don’t have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” creator and producer Ryan Murphy said this week. “So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

Asked by Andy Cohen during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live whether there would be a character based on the election’s victor Donald Trump, Murphy replied: “Maybe.”

Twisty the Clown in 'American Horror Story: Freak Show'

Anthology show AHS has moved between very different settings from season to season, but this is the biggest departure yet.

It isn’t the only franchise/series to riff on recent political shifts, with The Purge: Election Year centring on D.C. riots and even sharing a tagline with Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Last season’s Roanoke theme was kept a secret right up until broadcast, but, clearly, Murphy couldn’t wait to share the new one this time around. He previously promised the seventh outing would have a "big hook" that will keep things "narratively strange".

It will be interesting to see how well the topical theme works given how fast-changing the current political climate is; something the soon returning Veep has struggled to come to terms with.