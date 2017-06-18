Declan Donnelly — of duo Ant and Dec — has thanked fans for their kind messaged after news broke that fellow presenting partner Anthony McPartlin has checked into rehab.

“Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella,” he wrote on Twitter. “He will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated.”

McPartlin checked into rehab for “substance abuse, prescription drugs, and drinking”, telling The Sun: “The first step is to admit to yourself you need help. I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry.”

The I'm a Celebrity presenter explained how a knee injury two years ago led him to become addicted to prescription pain medication, while depression caused a turn to substance abuse.

McPartlin also revealed he suffers from anxiety over fears he cannot conceive a child with wife Lisa.

“I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time,” he continued.

“I’ve spoken out because I think it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery.”

According to the report, the 41-year-old checked into rehab last night, where he expects to spend two months.