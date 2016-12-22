On 10 January, it will be one year since the passing of David Bowie.

The entire week will no doubt see an outpouring of tributes from across the globe, and the BBC is getting involved in a big way.

Earlier this year, the channel announced it would be airing an essential follow-up to Francis Whately's 2013 documentary David Bowie: Five Years titled The Last Five Years.

It will track the latter stages of the legend's life through archive footage and unheard audio interviews including a never-before-heard acapella version of Blackstar track "Lazarus."

David Bowie - Lazarus

The release date has been reported by David Bowie News - it is expected to drop 7 January at 9pm on BBC Two.

This isn't the only programme that'll be shown in memory of the "Starman" singer with Bowie At The BBC reportedly scheduled for 13 January; it'll air at 10pm on BBC Four.

A series of celebratory shows will take place across the globe on 8 January with London's charity tribute set to occur at 02 Brixton Academy featuring the likes of his former band mates and Gary Oldman who read a moving speech about his old friend at this year's BRITs.

Lazarus lead actor Michael C. Hall performed a haunting version of the title song at this year's Mercury Prize.