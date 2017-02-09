With absolutely no surrounding fanfare, Netflix announced they’re releasing a serialised adaptation of the video game series Castlevania later this year.

Nestled among the numerous other announcements - including a second season of The OA, third season of Love, and an Orange is the New Black season five release date - Netflix put out a press release that featured: Castlevania Season 1, Part 1.

The release featured no further information except an expected 2017. However, Netflix’s website has since updated the Castlevania listing, revealing the series will be four 30-minute episodes long.

Like the games, the series will focus on "the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself.”

Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for







14 show all Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for

























1/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 1 Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Wiessman, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Warburton Release date: Out now

2/14 Riverdale: season 1 Starring: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Srpuse, Mädchen Amick Release date: New episodes every Friday

3/14 iBoy Starring: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson Release date: Out now

4/14 Santa Clarita Diet: season 1 Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Nathan Fillion, Patton Oswalt Release date: 3 February

5/14 Ultimate Beastmaster Hosted by: Terry Crews Release date: 24 February

6/14 Love: season 2 Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty Release date: 10 March

7/14 Iron Fist: season 1 Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson Release date: 17 March

8/14 Sense8: season 2 Starring: Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton Release date: 5 May

9/14 House of Cards: season 5 Starring: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman Release date: 31 May

10/14 Dear White People: season 1 Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning Release date: TBC

11/14 Okja Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito Release date: TBC

12/14 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Alyssa Milano, Jai Courtney Release date: TBC

13/14 Master of None: season 2 Starring: Aziz Ansari Release date: TBC

14/14 Stranger Things: season 2 Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release date: TBC

Speaking to IGN, co-producer Adi Shankar - who previously acted on executive producer on Dredd, The Grey, and Lone Survivor and directed a famous gritty Power Rangers short - revealed the series will be an animated adaptation of Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse.

"This is very much Castlevania done in the vein of Game of Thrones," Shankar said, adding: "[The series is] going to be R-rated as f***. [It’s going to be] America’s first animated series for adults."

Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse was originally released on the NES and follows Trevor Belmont - wielder of the Vampire Killer Whip - as he attempts to take back Europe from Dracula.

Shankar teased the adaptation back in 2015 but was previously unknown to be a Netflix original. There is no official release date but expect the series Q4 2017.