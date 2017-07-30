With Big Brother having recorded record-low ratings, there’s some pressure on Celebrity Big Brother to prove the format has not completely died.

The series will commence on the 1 August, the 16 housemate line-up having been revealed by The Sun, rumours of an all-star series — featuring previous winners — having been squashed.

Leading the line-up is former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, who was reportedly offered a lucrative deal following her reported affair with Danny Dyer.

Next is Shaun Williamson, who played Barry Evans on Eastenders for ten years, between 1994 until 2004. Also on the list of ‘names we actually recognise’ is Derek Acorah, TV psychic best known for work on Most Haunted.

Comedian and Absolutely Fabulous actor Helen Lederer, Gogglebox favourite Sandi Bogle also join the show, along with Ex On The Beach’s Jemma Lucy.

Entering less known territory, we have YouTube personality-turned-singer Trisha Paytas, Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, and original Love Islander (the 2005 series) Paul Danan.

There’s also Megan McKenna’s ex-partner Jordan Davies, former X-Factor contestant Amelia Lily, and Miss World 2003 Rosanna Davison.

Rounding up the line-up are the household names Dawn Ward and Brandi Glanville (both of The Real Housewives, in case you forgot), The Bachelorette star Chad Johnson, and Mob Wives: The Last Stand’s Marissa Jade.

With a sterling line-up ahead, Channel 5 is sure to win back all those viewers who chose Love Island over Big Brother over the summer.