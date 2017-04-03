Chelsea Handler calls Donald Trump a 'f***ing loser' in library fundraiser speech

Chelsea Handler used her Young Literati Toast speech at the weekend to brand US President Donald Trump a "f***ing loser".

The annual event was held by the Library Foundation of Los Angeles to benefit the LA Public Library.

It saw a number of celebrities including Silicon Valley's Kumail Nanjiani, and Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu, read excerpts from books that inspired them.

Money raised at the event will contribute to the establishment of 'Student Zones' at the library, where school children are provided with tutoring, computers and school supplies.

"I think the way we have come together is so inspiring," Handler said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"I would have hoped that would have happened before the election, but I'll f***ing take it because it's so much better to be friends with people you would never talk to before just because we all know that Donald Trump is a f***ing loser."

The American actress, comedian and TV host also read a passage from Trump's autobiography The Art of the Deal.

"I was browsing through the books in the library and came across a book that would change the course of my life forever," she said with heavy sarcasm.

"The story of this man's struggles, successes and setbacks were exactly what I needed because of the impact it has made in my life,"