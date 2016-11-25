CNN accidentally airs 30 minutes of non-stop hardcore porn

Last night, CNN accidentally aired 30-minutes of hardcore pornography to viewers after a grave mistake by RCN, a local cable TV provider based in New Jersey.

While viewers tuned in for a brand new episode of Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, the show's title took on a brand new meaning when the scheduled programming was replaced with explicit material starring adult transsexual film star Riley Quinn.

Apparently, only viewers in Boston experienced the mistake on Thursday night as one viewer voiced her concerns on Twitter. “I can't wait until [RCN] wakes up [tomorrow] & realizes that hardcore porn was broadcast on [CNN] instead of [Parts Unknown] tonight,” user @Solikearose wrote. Just an hour later, the CNN channel was taken off-air.

@universalhub did anyone else with @RCNconnects in Boston see the hardcore porn that was broadcast on @CNN by mistake? — Rose (@solikearose) November 25, 2016

I can't wait until @RCNconnects wakes up tmrw & realizes that hardcore porn was broadcast on @CNN instead of @PartsUnknownCNN tonight — Rose (@solikearose) November 25, 2016

vague update from @RCNconnects on the #bourdainporn incident: everything "working perfectly," can't tell how many households affected — Rose (@solikearose) November 25, 2016

CNN and RCN have not yet responded to The Independent's request for comment.