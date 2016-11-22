CNN slammed for running "If Jews Are People" headline

The folks at CNN received waves of criticism on Monday night after running a chyron that simply read, “If Jews Are People.” On The Lead with Jake Tapper, anchor Jim Sciutto interviewed leaders of the alt-right movement—aka racist, white nationalists—and President-elect Donald Trump’s unrelenting support from the group. The guests were asked if Mr Trump should formally condemn their support.

At one point in the interview, Mr Sciutto read a quote from alt-right leader Richard Spencer that questioned the humanity of Jews, "One wonders if these people are people at all, or instead soulless golem." And for some reason, a producer thought it would be a good idea to run the lower third, “Alt-right leader questions if Jews are people.”

*pinches self*



i’m real! i’m a person! — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) November 21, 2016

Backlash over the graphic was swift and widespread, with many people noting that just because a guest voices a disgusting, hate-filled opinion, doesn’t mean you should ever run it as the chyron. Host Jake Tapper, who was trying to enjoy his day off, immediately condemned the graphic and called into the show to tell producers it was unacceptable.

“I'm off today but that chyron is unacceptable and I immediately called my staff to convey that,” he wrote on Twitter. He continued tweeting upset viewers on Monday night, “the chyron was abhorrent and I am trying to deal with it. Obviously I take responsibility but my being off is not irrelevant.” Mr Sciutto also said that he fully agrees with his coworker, “however that the banner—which we don't write from the chair—was out of line.”View the entire segment below along with more reaction on Twitter.