Having caused large amounts of controversy after being announced, Netflix has confirmed Dear White People has been renewed for a second season.

Despite the initial outcry — including calls to boycott Netflix — the show was a critical success, holding a rare 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season will debut in 2018, running for another ten episodes.

Yvette Lee Bowser will return as show runner, while Logan Browning (Samantha), Brandon P. Bell (Troy) Antoinette Robertson (Coco), DeRon Horton (Lionel), John Patrick Amedori (Gabe), Ashley Blaine Featherson (Joelle) and Marque Richardson (Reggie) are all expected to be back.

Dear White People takes place in a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble beneath the surface.

The satirical series picked up where the original Tessa Thompson-starring film left off, following Winchester University’s students of colour as they manoeuvre through “post-racial” America.

“This show could have been a self-righteous, shallow ‘yay for liberalism, boo to conservatism’ affair,” reads The Independent’s review, “but it's smarter than that, and mostly focuses on and unpacks the Left's hypocrisies and slacktivism.”

Dear White People season one is currently streaming on Netflix.