As inevitable as the sun rising in the east, some dudes had a tantrum because women were allowed in on the fun for once.

And so came the dreary reaction to Jodie Whittaker's announcement as Peter Capaldi's replacement on Doctor Who, making her the 13th actor and first woman to play the Time Lord.

Author Aaron Gillies collected some of the most hilariously sexist responses to the casting, turning Daily Mail comments into episode title cards which blasted the likes of, "Time travel is for men and men only!"

But, if anyone's needing a definitive statement on the subject, why not turn to the dictionary itself - Merriam-Webster, to be precise, who tweeted out simply: "'Doctor' has no gender in English'".

'Doctor' has no gender in English. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 17, 2017



It's not the first time that the dictionary has waded into the conversation topics of the day, having already clarified to United Airlines the definition of 'volunteer' after a video surfaced of someone being dragged off one of its flights, to schooling Ivanka Trump on the meaning of the word 'complicit'.

Capaldi will play the Doctor once more during the Christmas special before handing the reins over to Whittaker, the episode marking Steven Moffat's last as showrunner.