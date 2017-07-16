Doctor Who fans react to Jodie Whittaker being announced as 13th Doctor

Jodie Whittaker has been announced as Peter Capaldi’s replacement on Doctor Who, becoming the 13th actor and first woman to play the iconic Time Lord.

With a CV boasting excellent performances in Broadchurch, Black Mirror, and St. Trinian’s, most fans have been overjoyed at the announcement.

However, due to the Doctor’s gender change, some have been less welcoming to Whittaker, complaining how the Doctor should remain a male.

Of course, most Doctor Who fans know Time Lord’s can swap gender, as exemplified during series eight when Michelle Gomez became The Master/Missy.

“She's not a woman doctor! SHE IS THE DOCTOR! Great choice,” writes presenter Rylan Clark-Neal on Twitter.

“Jodie Whittaker [is] great in everything she's done,” notes Charlie Brooker, who worked with Whittaker on his series Black Mirror. See further reactions below.

Capaldi will play the Doctor once more during the Christmas special, the episode marking Steven Moffat’s last as showrunner.

Chris Chibnall, who created Broadchurch, takes over from Moffat, the upcoming eleventh series marking a reunion between himself and Whittaker.

The bookies had Whittaker and Kris Marshall as favourites to take the titular role, Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and British comedian Tom Rosenthal close behind.

The announcement was made on BBC One, minutes after Roger Federer defeated Croatia’s Marin Čilić at Wimbledon in three straight sets, taking the prestigious men’s singles title for the eighth time.