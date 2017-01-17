President-elect Donald Trump may have scaled back his plans not to talk to the press, but his new strategy is not much better: only speaking to publications that are on his side.

Yesterday we saw him interviewed by Conservative MP Michael Gove for right-leaning UK broadsheet The Times, and today we learn of his next sit-down television interview.

Wednesday will see Trump appear on morning show Fox & Friends, where, according to the network, he and his pals will discuss Friday’s inauguration, Rep. John Lewis, Trump’s first day in office and, with no sense of irony, his relationship with the press.

Trump has heavily criticised the media during and post-election, with CNN being his favourite target.

“I’ve never seen the effort to delegitimize an organization for a story you don’t like, that has been proven,” CNN chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper said this week.

“Every word of the story we reported last Tuesday has been proven correct,” Tapper said. “It’s been corroborated in one way or other, by the Vice President by the national intelligence. Not one word we got wrong.”