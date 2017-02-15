Despite having previously hosted Saturday Night Live two times, Donald Trump really isn’t happy with the current season of SNL, expressing his outrage over Alec Baldwin’s impersonation numerous times.

While the show’s cast pokes fun at the President’s administration in general, there’s one joke that has reportedly “upset” Trump more than any other.

In previous weeks, chief strategist and former BreitBart editor Steve Bannon has been portrayed as the Grim Reaper watching over Trump.

One sketch earlier this month saw Reaper Bannon encourage Trump to phone numerous officials from around the world, including the Australian Prime Minister, the President of Mexico and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to The Washington Post, Trump was “especially upset” by the sketch which “ultimately relegated Trump to a miniature desk, playing dolefully with an expandable toy.”

The report also details how White House staffers ‘eagerly gossip’ about which of their colleagues will be made the fool on SNL that week.

Last week, Baldwin hosted the esteemed show for the seventeenth time, impersonating Trump once more. Melissa McCarthy was also on hand to play an angry Sean Spicer one again.