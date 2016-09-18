Game of Thrones is set to make history at this year's Emmy awards, by becoming the biggest award-winning show since the awards ceremony began.
The HBO fantasy drama has so far clocked up 35 wins over six series - picking up nine wins at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, which encompasses many of the technical awards - already making it the biggest-winning dramas series of all time. However, only three more wins would see Game of Thrones surpass the overall record for highest number of wins, beating Frasier's total of 35.
The show is up for a total of nine nominations at the main Emmys ceremony, held in Los Angeles on Sunday night: including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for both Kit Harington and Peter Dinklage, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, and Maisie Williams, alongside Outstanding Drama Series.
Of course, these three wins can come from any category, meaning it won't necessarily have to win big on Emmys night to still walk away with the record; indeed, it will definitely be facing some competition from Mr. Robot in the drama category, which won the Golden Globe back in January.
The spotlight also has the potential to be stolen on the night by American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson, competing in the Limited Series category; it's clocked up the highest nominations of the night with 13, with Sarah Paulson a favourite to win Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
Meanwhile, production continues on Game of Thrones' seventh season; with calls for extras hinting at another major battle scene, and evidence a long-lost character may be making their return to the show.
You can read everything you need to know about the Emmys here.
