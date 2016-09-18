  1. Culture
Emmys 2016: Game of Thrones set to make history with record-breaking wins

The HBO show is tipped to break the record for the most wins in Emmy history - currently held by long-running comedy Frasier

game-of-thrones.jpg

Game of Thrones is set to make history at this year's Emmy awards, by becoming the biggest award-winning show since the awards ceremony began. 

The HBO fantasy drama has so far clocked up 35 wins over six series - picking up nine wins at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, which encompasses many of the technical awards - already making it the biggest-winning dramas series of all time. However, only three more wins would see Game of Thrones surpass the overall record for highest number of wins, beating Frasier's total of 35. 

The show is up for a total of nine nominations at the main Emmys ceremony, held in Los Angeles on Sunday night: including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for both Kit Harington and Peter Dinklage, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, and Maisie Williams, alongside Outstanding Drama Series. 

Of course, these three wins can come from any category, meaning it won't necessarily have to win big on Emmys night to still walk away with the record; indeed, it will definitely be facing some competition from Mr. Robot in the drama category, which won the Golden Globe back in January.

The spotlight also has the potential to be stolen on the night by American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson, competing in the Limited Series category; it's clocked up the highest nominations of the night with 13, with Sarah Paulson a favourite to win Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. 

Meanwhile, production continues on Game of Thrones' seventh season; with calls for extras hinting at another major battle scene, and evidence a long-lost character may be making their return to the show

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

  • 1/34 Ramsay Bolton

    Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

  • 2/34 Tommen Baratheon

    Jumped out of a window

  • 3/34 Rickon Stark

    Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

  • 4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle

    Stabbed by little birds

  • 5/34 Loras Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 6/34 Alliser Thorne

    Hung

  • 7/34 Olly

    Hung #F*ckOlly

  • 8/34 Walder Frey

    Ticked off the list

  • 9/34 Shaggydog

    Head cut off

  • 10/34 Summer

    Ripped apart by White Walkers

  • 11/34 High Sparrow

    Wildfire

  • 12/34 The Blackfish

    Killed off-screen…

  • 13/34 Hodor

    Hold the door…

  • 14/34 Trystane Martell

    Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

  • 15/34 Leaf

    Blown up saving Bran

  • 16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy

    Fed to the hounds

  • 17/34 Balon Greyjoy

    Thrown off a bridge by his brother

  • 18/34 Lady Crane

    Fell off a chair

  • 19/34 Mace Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 20/34 The Waif

    Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

  • 21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers

    Fray pie

  • 22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister

    Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

  • 23/34 Lem Lemoncloak

    Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

  • 24/34 Brother Ray

    Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

  • 25/34 Three-Eyed Raven

    Killed by the Night’s King

  • 26/34 Margaery Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro

    Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

  • 28/34 Roose Bolton

    Stabbed in the chest by his own son

  • 29/34 Kevan Lannister

    Wildfire

  • 30/34 Smalljon Umber

    Beaten by Tormund

  • 31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun

    That Goddamn Ramsay again

  • 32/34 Osha

    Throat slit by Ramsay

  • 33/34 Doran Martell

    Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

  • 34/34 Areo Hotah

    Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand


You can read everything you need to know about the Emmys here.

