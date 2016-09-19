Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon have a long-standing mock rivalry stemming from the former’s talk show and its infamous ‘I’m f*cking Matt Damon!’ sketch, and it spilled over into the Emmys last night, with Damon wandering on stage to poke fun at Kimmel for losing the Variety Talk Series award to HBO’s John Oliver.

In a nod to the controversy over Damon’s The Martian winning a comedy award at the Golden Globes despite having little humour, Kimmel began to argue that the talk show prize was supposed to go to an “American guy” when Damon interrupted.

“What do you want?” the Emmy host asked Damon bluntly.

“I missed the last category, did you win?” the Oscar-winner inquired, chopping loudly on an apple, to laughter in the audience.

“I’m sorry, this is so humiliating,” Damon continued. “You lost and you now you have to stand out here in front of everybody, when you probably just want to go home, curl up and cry.

“Can we cheer Jimmy up? He’s a big loser!”

Game of Thrones made history at the ceremony, claiming the record of drama series with the most wins in Emmys history. You can view the list of winners in full here.