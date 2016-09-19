Emmys 2016 winners list in full from The people v OJ Simpson to Game of Thrones

The Emmy Awards - TV's answer to the Oscars - is here with Game of Thrones, Mr Robot, Transparent and The People v OJ Simpson all competing for trophies.

Below is the full list of this year's winners.

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, “Baskets” - WINNER

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Keegan-Michael Key, “Key & Peele”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Matt Walsh, “Veep”

Writing for a Comedy Series

Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, “Master Of None” - WINNER

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan, “Catastrophe”

Dan O’Keefe, “Silicon Valley”

Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley”

David Mandel, “Veep”

Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, “Veep”

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” - WINNER

Niecy Nash, “Getting On”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Judith Light, “Transparent”

Gaby Hoffmann, “Transparent”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Directing for a comedy series

Jill Soloway, “Transparent” - WINNER

Aziz Ansari, “Master Of None”

Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley”

Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley”

Dave Mandel, “Veep”

Chris Addison, “Veep”

Dale Stern, “Veep”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” - WINNER

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Laurie Metcalf, “Getting On”

Traces Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Amy Schumer, “Inside Amy Schumer”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” - WINNER

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Will Forte, “The Last Man on Earth”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Thomas Middleditch. “Silicon Valley”

Reality-Competition Program

“The Voice” - WINNER

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“Project Runway”

“Top Chef”

Writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

D.V. DeVincentis, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” - WINNER

Bob DeLaurentis, “Fargo”

Noah Hawley, “Fargo”

David Farr, “The Night Manager”

Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Joe Robert Cole, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Regina King, “American Crime” - WINNER

Melissa Leo, “All The Way”

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Hotel”

Kathy Bates, “American Horror Story: Hotel

Jean Smart, “Fargo”

Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”

Directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Susanne Bier, “The Night Manager” - WINNER

Jay Roach, “All The Way”

Noah Hawley, “Fargo”

Ryan Murphy, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Anthony Hemingway, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

John Singleton, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” - WINNER

Jesse Plemons, “Fargo”

Bokeem Woodbine, “Fargo”

Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”

David Schwimmer, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

John Travolta, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sarah Paulson, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” - winner

Kirsten Dunst, “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grille”

Lili Taylor, “American Crime”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” - WINNER

Bryan Cranston, “All The Way”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

Idris Elba, “Luther”

Cuba Gooding Jr., “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

TV Movies

“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride” - WINNER

“A Very Murray Christmas”

“All The Way”

“Confirmation”

“Luther”

Limited Series

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” - WINNER

“American Crime”

“Fargo”

“The Night Manager”

“Roots”

Writing for a variety special

“Patton Oswalt: Talking For Clapping” - WINNER

“Amy Schumer: Live At The Apollo”

“John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid”

“Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted”

“Triumph’s Election Special 2016”

Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” - WINNER

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Late, Late Show with James Corden”

“Real Time with Bill Maher”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Directing for a variety special

Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinski, “Grease: Live” - WINNER

Beth McCarthy-Miller, “Adele Live In New York City”

Chris Rock, “Amy Schumer: Live At The Apollo”

Louis J. Horvitz, “58th Grammy Awards”

Glenn Weiss, “The Kennedy Center Honors”

Kahlil Joseph and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, “Lemonade”

Variety sketch series

“Key & Peele” - WINNER

“Documentary Now!“

“Drunk History“

“Inside Amy Schumer”

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live”

Writing for a drama series

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game Of Thrones” - WINNER

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “The Americans”

Julian Fellowes, “Downton Abbey”

Robert King and Michelle King, “The Good Wife”

Sam Esmail, “Mr. Robot”

Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, “UnREAL”

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey” - WINNER

Maura Tierney, “The Affair”

Lena Headey, “Game Of Thrones”

Emilia Clarke, “Game Of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game Of Thrones”

Constance Zimmer, “UnREAL”

Directing for a drama series

Miguel Sapochnik, “Game Of Thrones” - WINNER

Michael Engler, “Downton Abbey”

Jack Bender, “Game Of Thrones”

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland”

Steven Soderbergh, “The Knick”

David Hollander, “Ray Donovan”

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline” - WINNER

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Peter Dinklage, “Game Of Thrones”

Kit Harington, “Game Of Thrones”

Michael Kelly, “House Of Cards”

Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” - WINNER

Kyle Chandler, “Bloodline”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black” - WINNER

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder”

Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Comedy Series

“Veep” - WINNER

“Black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”



Drama Series

“Game of Thrones” - WINNER

“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“Downton Abbey”

“Homeland”

“House of Cards”

“Mr. Robot”